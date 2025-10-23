Aether Pulse
- Indicateurs
- Adolfina Denysenko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
💠 AETHER PULSE — THE ETHER PULSE OF THE MARKET
Aether Pulse is a new take on arrow indicators.
It doesn't just react to movement — it senses changes in market rhythm and signals exactly when the trend is about to change direction.
No more unnecessary arrows, noise, or delays — just pure impulse dynamics.
⚙️ How Aether Pulse works
Aether Pulse is built on the symbiosis of three key components:
🔹 1. Trend Engine (EMA 21 / 55)
Determines the main direction of the market.
When the fast EMA crosses the slow one, it is a signal of a change in the trend structure.
This is how the indicator senses the moment when a new movement begins.
🔹 2. Impulse Core (MACD + RSI Fusion)
Combines momentum (MACD) and internal balance (RSI).
A signal appears only if both indicators agree with each other, excluding noise and random spikes.
🔹 3. Volatility Guard
Checks that the candle has sufficient amplitude.
Small fluctuations and sideways movements are automatically ignored so as not to distract attention.
🎯 Signal logic
📈 BUY signal (up arrow) — EMA 21 is above EMA 55, MACD > signal line, RSI > 50, the candle closed above EMA.
📉 SELL signal (down arrow) — EMA 21 is below EMA 55, MACD < signal line, RSI < 50, candle closed below EMA.
👉 The arrow only appears at the moment of direction change,
which makes the signals rare but as accurate as possible.
🚀 Features and benefits
✅ No redrawing — all arrows remain on the chart.
✅ Minimum false signals thanks to a triple filter.
✅ Automatic filtering of weak candles (by range).
✅ Intelligent logic — signals only when the trend changes.
✅ Alerts and push notifications for instant response.
✅ Works on all currency pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
✅ Pleasant visual style — arrows are clear and neat.
🧠 Recommendations for use
Parameter Recommendation
Timeframes M15 – H4
Trade type Medium-term / trend
Recommended pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD
Best results When the trend is confirmed by a higher TF
Optimal candle filter MinCandleRange = 20–40
🔔 Alert types
🔊 Sound alert — when a new arrow appears.
📱 Push notification — to your smartphone via MT4.
💻 Log message — for each new signal.
💬 From the author
I created Aether Pulse as a clean, harmonious tool for trend analysis.
It doesn't draw anything unnecessary — it just says, “That's it, the trend has changed.”
Simple and beautiful — just how the perfect indicator should work.
💎 AETHER PULSE — Pure accuracy. Pure momentum.
📌 Suitable for:
Professional traders looking for clear trend reversal signals.
Trading system developers (the indicator can be easily integrated into expert advisors).
Beginners who prefer an intuitive visual interface.