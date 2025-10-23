Aether Pulse

💠 AETHER PULSE — THE ETHER PULSE OF THE MARKET


Aether Pulse is a new take on arrow indicators.

It doesn't just react to movement — it senses changes in market rhythm and signals exactly when the trend is about to change direction.

No more unnecessary arrows, noise, or delays — just pure impulse dynamics.


⚙️ How Aether Pulse works


Aether Pulse is built on the symbiosis of three key components:


🔹 1. Trend Engine (EMA 21 / 55)


Determines the main direction of the market.

When the fast EMA crosses the slow one, it is a signal of a change in the trend structure.

This is how the indicator senses the moment when a new movement begins.


🔹 2. Impulse Core (MACD + RSI Fusion)


Combines momentum (MACD) and internal balance (RSI).

A signal appears only if both indicators agree with each other, excluding noise and random spikes.


🔹 3. Volatility Guard


Checks that the candle has sufficient amplitude.

Small fluctuations and sideways movements are automatically ignored so as not to distract attention.


🎯 Signal logic


📈 BUY signal (up arrow) — EMA 21 is above EMA 55, MACD > signal line, RSI > 50, the candle closed above EMA.

📉 SELL signal (down arrow) — EMA 21 is below EMA 55, MACD < signal line, RSI < 50, candle closed below EMA.


👉 The arrow only appears at the moment of direction change,

which makes the signals rare but as accurate as possible.


🚀 Features and benefits


✅ No redrawing — all arrows remain on the chart.

✅ Minimum false signals thanks to a triple filter.

✅ Automatic filtering of weak candles (by range).

✅ Intelligent logic — signals only when the trend changes.

✅ Alerts and push notifications for instant response.

✅ Works on all currency pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

✅ Pleasant visual style — arrows are clear and neat.


🧠 Recommendations for use

Parameter Recommendation

Timeframes M15 – H4

Trade type Medium-term / trend

Recommended pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD

Best results When the trend is confirmed by a higher TF

Optimal candle filter MinCandleRange = 20–40

🔔 Alert types


🔊 Sound alert — when a new arrow appears.


📱 Push notification — to your smartphone via MT4.


💻 Log message — for each new signal.


💬 From the author


I created Aether Pulse as a clean, harmonious tool for trend analysis.

It doesn't draw anything unnecessary — it just says, “That's it, the trend has changed.”

Simple and beautiful — just how the perfect indicator should work.


💎 AETHER PULSE — Pure accuracy. Pure momentum.


📌 Suitable for:


Professional traders looking for clear trend reversal signals.


Trading system developers (the indicator can be easily integrated into expert advisors).


Beginners who prefer an intuitive visual interface.




Altri dall’autore
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Purpose of the indicator: Oracle Flow is designed to identify BUY/SELL market entry points using a combination of technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart to signal possible trend reversals or continuations. Main elements used: Exponential moving averages (EMAs) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. These are used to identify crossovers that confirm the strength of the movement. RSI (Relative Strength Index): – assesses the strength of the trend.
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Fusion Cross
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Fusion Cross is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of several proven tools: WPR (Williams Percent Range) RSI (Relative Strength Index) Their combination generates highly accurate market entry signals, rejecting false signals and displaying only those points where the probability of a reversal or continuation of the movement is truly high. Key Features: Clear buy and sell arrow signals directly on the chart. Instant notifications: sound alert, emai
PowerFlux Signal
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
PowerFlux Signal — a powerful arrow indicator without redrawing PowerFlux Signal is a modern arrow indicator designed for traders who value accuracy, simplicity, and timely signals. Developed based on the intersection of exponential moving averages (EMA), it instantly captures moments of trend reversal and provides clear visual signals to buy or sell. ️ How PowerFlux Signal works The indicator is based on a classic but improved formula for the interaction of two EMAs — Fast EMA and Slow EMA.
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione