💠 AETHER PULSE — THE ETHER PULSE OF THE MARKET





Aether Pulse is a new take on arrow indicators.

It doesn't just react to movement — it senses changes in market rhythm and signals exactly when the trend is about to change direction.

No more unnecessary arrows, noise, or delays — just pure impulse dynamics.





⚙️ How Aether Pulse works





Aether Pulse is built on the symbiosis of three key components:





🔹 1. Trend Engine (EMA 21 / 55)





Determines the main direction of the market.

When the fast EMA crosses the slow one, it is a signal of a change in the trend structure.

This is how the indicator senses the moment when a new movement begins.





🔹 2. Impulse Core (MACD + RSI Fusion)





Combines momentum (MACD) and internal balance (RSI).

A signal appears only if both indicators agree with each other, excluding noise and random spikes.





🔹 3. Volatility Guard





Checks that the candle has sufficient amplitude.

Small fluctuations and sideways movements are automatically ignored so as not to distract attention.





🎯 Signal logic





📈 BUY signal (up arrow) — EMA 21 is above EMA 55, MACD > signal line, RSI > 50, the candle closed above EMA.

📉 SELL signal (down arrow) — EMA 21 is below EMA 55, MACD < signal line, RSI < 50, candle closed below EMA.





👉 The arrow only appears at the moment of direction change,

which makes the signals rare but as accurate as possible.





🚀 Features and benefits





✅ No redrawing — all arrows remain on the chart.

✅ Minimum false signals thanks to a triple filter.

✅ Automatic filtering of weak candles (by range).

✅ Intelligent logic — signals only when the trend changes.

✅ Alerts and push notifications for instant response.

✅ Works on all currency pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

✅ Pleasant visual style — arrows are clear and neat.





🧠 Recommendations for use

Parameter Recommendation

Timeframes M15 – H4

Trade type Medium-term / trend

Recommended pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD

Best results When the trend is confirmed by a higher TF

Optimal candle filter MinCandleRange = 20–40

🔔 Alert types





🔊 Sound alert — when a new arrow appears.





📱 Push notification — to your smartphone via MT4.





💻 Log message — for each new signal.





💬 From the author





I created Aether Pulse as a clean, harmonious tool for trend analysis.

It doesn't draw anything unnecessary — it just says, “That's it, the trend has changed.”

Simple and beautiful — just how the perfect indicator should work.





💎 AETHER PULSE — Pure accuracy. Pure momentum.





📌 Suitable for:





Professional traders looking for clear trend reversal signals.





Trading system developers (the indicator can be easily integrated into expert advisors).





Beginners who prefer an intuitive visual interface.



