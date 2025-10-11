PowerFlux Signal

PowerFlux Signal — a powerful arrow indicator without redrawing


PowerFlux Signal is a modern arrow indicator designed for traders who value accuracy, simplicity, and timely signals.

Developed based on the intersection of exponential moving averages (EMA), it instantly captures moments of trend reversal and provides clear visual signals to buy or sell.


⚙️ How PowerFlux Signal works


The indicator is based on a classic but improved formula for the interaction of two EMAs — Fast EMA and Slow EMA.

When the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA from bottom to top, it is a signal to buy; from top to bottom, it is a signal to sell.

PowerFlux Signal instantly displays these events on the chart with arrows:


🟢 Green upward arrow (Lime) — a signal to buy, a possible start of an uptrend.


🔴 Red downward arrow (Red) — a signal to sell, a possible start of a downtrend.


💡 Key advantages


✅ No redrawing — signals appear in real time and do not disappear after the candles close.

✅ High accuracy — uses a proven EMA crossover algorithm that works great on all timeframes.

✅ Simplicity and stability — ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

✅ Flexible parameters — you can adjust EMA periods to suit any strategy.

✅ Compatibility — works on all currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.

✅ Minimal resources — lightweight and optimized code ensures high speed even on weak PCs or VPS.


⚙️ Indicator parameters

Parameter Description

FastEMA Fast EMA period (default 9)

SlowEMA Slow EMA period (default 21)

UpColor Arrow color for buy signal

DownColor Arrow color for sell signal

ArrowUp / ArrowDown Arrow symbols (can be selected from the Wingdings table)

🧭 Recommendations for use


Use PowerFlux Signal in combination with support and resistance levels, candlestick patterns, or a volume indicator — this significantly increases the accuracy of signals.


Best used on M15, H1, and H4 timeframes.


To filter out false signals, you can add a filter based on the older trend (for example, EMA 100 or 200).

🌟 PowerFlux Signal — the energy of market movement!


If you are looking for a tool that will help you catch the trend in time, avoiding delays and redrawing, PowerFlux Signal will be your reliable partner in trading.

It works consistently on any assets and is suitable for all types of strategies, from scalping to long-term trading.




Plus de l'auteur
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Purpose of the indicator: Oracle Flow is designed to identify BUY/SELL market entry points using a combination of technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart to signal possible trend reversals or continuations. Main elements used: Exponential moving averages (EMAs) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. These are used to identify crossovers that confirm the strength of the movement. RSI (Relative Strength Index): – assesses the strength of the trend.
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Fusion Cross
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Fusion Cross is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of several proven tools: WPR (Williams Percent Range) RSI (Relative Strength Index) Their combination generates highly accurate market entry signals, rejecting false signals and displaying only those points where the probability of a reversal or continuation of the movement is truly high. Key Features: Clear buy and sell arrow signals directly on the chart. Instant notifications: sound alert, emai
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis