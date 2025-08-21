Trend Pulse One

Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points.


The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.


🔹 How the indicator works


SAR line (Lime):


It is displayed as a dynamic curve indicating the direction of the current trend.


If SAR is below the price, the market is in an uptrend.


If SAR is above the price, the market is in a downtrend.


Arrows on the chart:


🟦 Blue arrow up (BUY): appears when the trend has changed to an uptrend.


🔴 Red down arrow (SELL): appears when the trend changes to a downward trend.


Filtration algorithm:


Uses dynamic Step and Maximum values, which allows you to adapt to different market conditions.


False signals are filtered through flexible parameter settings.


🔹 Input parameters


Step (InpSARStep, default 0.02):


Determines the SAR response speed.


The lower the value, the more sensitive the indicator is to price fluctuations.


The higher the value, the smoother the line and the fewer false signals.


Maximum (InpSARMaximum, default 0.2):


Sets the maximum possible acceleration.


Increasing the parameter makes the indicator more "aggressive" in determining reversals.


Decreasing the parameter gives more stable and conservative signals.


🔹 Application in trading


Entry into a trade:


Buy: when a blue up arrow appears + SAR is below the price.


Sell: when a red down arrow appears + SAR is above the price.


Exit from a trade:


By the opposite signal of the arrow.


When the nearest support/resistance level is reached.


In combination with a trailing stop or other filters.


Combination with other tools:


Works great in tandem with Fibonacci levels, moving averages or candlestick patterns.


Can be used as the main indicator for finding entry points or as a filter for a strategy.


🔹 Advantages of Trend Pulse


✅ Simple and clear visualization of signals.


✅ Compatible with all currency pairs, stocks, metals and cryptocurrencies.


✅ Works on any timeframes (from M1 to MN).


✅ Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.


✅ Versatility — can be used for scalping, intraday and medium-term trading.


✅ Does not overload the chart with unnecessary elements.


🔹 Recommendations for use


On small timeframes (M1–M15), it is recommended to use lower Step values ​​so as not to miss fast movements.


On higher timeframes (H1–D1), it is better to increase Step and reduce sensitivity to noise.


To filter out false signals, it is recommended to use Trend Pulse in combination with volume indicators or trend oscillators (MACD, RSI, Stochastic).


Trend Pulse One is a reliable arrow indicator that combines the trend basis of Parabolic SAR and visual signals for entry and exit. It helps traders quickly navigate market dynamics and make informed decisions without unnecessary analysis.


This is a powerful tool that allows you to always keep your finger on the pulse of the trend.

