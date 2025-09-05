Dual Momentum

Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements.

🔹 The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest.

⚡ Key advantages:

No redrawing – signals remain on the chart and do not disappear after the candle closes.

Two levels of filtration – built-in settings allow you to cut off false impulses and increase the accuracy of signals.

Easy to use – suitable for both beginners and professionals.

Flexibility – works on any currency pairs, timeframes and even with indices/metals.

Vivid visualization – arrows with a clear display on the chart are easily visible even during active trading.

📊 How it works:

Blue arrows (buy) appear at the end of the correction and the beginning of an upward impulse.

Red arrows (sell) signal the end of a rollback and the beginning of a downward movement.

To increase reliability, the indicator uses built-in filters to cut off weak market fluctuations.

🎯 Where it can be used:

For intraday trading (M5–M30).

For medium-term trading (H1–H4).

In trend and flat conditions, signals remain accurate due to filtering.

Suitable for Forex, cryptocurrencies, CFDs and metals.

🛠 Settings:

Period – indicator calculation period (optimally from 7 to 14).

Filter_by and Filter_sel – built-in filters for flexible customization to your strategy.

✅ Summary:

Dual Momentum is not just an arrow, but a full-fledged tool that will help a trader:

enter the market on time,

reduce the number of false entries,

increase the effectiveness of your strategy.

If you are looking for a reliable indicator for accurate entry and exit, then Dual Momentum will become your universal assistant. 
