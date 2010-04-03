UT Bot Alerts with ATR Trailing Stop is a professional trading tool that automatically detects trend changes and generates precise buy/sell signals using a smart ATR-based trailing stop system.

Key Benefits Smart Alert System - Instant notifications when trading opportunities appear - Multiple alert types: popup, sound, email, and mobile push - No duplicate alerts - prevents spamming - Customizable alerts for buy signals, sell signals, or bothAccurate Signal Detection - Dual confirmation system combines price action with trend analysis - ATR-based stops adapt to market volatility automatically - Clear visual signals with colored arrows and trend lines - Works on all timeframes from 1-minute to monthly chartsEasy to Use - Plug and play - works immediately after installation - Simple settings - no complicated configuration needed - Visual feedback - easy to understand signals - Beginner-friendly with professional resultsRisk Management - Dynamic stop loss that follows price action - Volatility-adjusted stops for different market conditions - Trend direction indicators to avoid false signals - Multiple timeframe support for confirmationSettings OverviewMain Parameters Parameter Default Description KeyValue 1 Sensitivity level - higher numbers create wider stops, lower numbers create tighter stops ATRPeriod 10 Volatility measurement period - shorter periods react faster to market changes UseHeikinAshi false Use smoothed Heikin Ashi candles for cleaner signals - Clear signals - easy-to-follow buy/sell arrows - Automatic analysis - no complex chart reading required - Built-in risk management with trailing stops - Learning tool - understand market trends visuallyFor Experienced Traders - Customizable sensitivity for different trading styles - Multiple timeframe analysis for confirmation - Advanced alert system for multi-monitor setups - Strategy integration - works alongside other indicatorsFor Busy Traders - Mobile notifications - trade from anywhere - Email alerts - never miss a signal - Popup reminders - perfect for multi-tasking - Sound alerts - instant audio feedbackHow to Use1. Install the indicator on your chart 2. Set your preferences in the settings panel 3. Watch for signals - colored arrows will appear 4. Receive alerts - notifications for every trading opportunity 5. Make informed decisions with clear trend directionPerfect For - Day traders looking for intraday opportunities - Swing traders capturing medium-term trends - Position traders identifying major trend changes - New traders learning technical analysis - Busy professionals who need automated alertsTechnical Features - Lightweight code - doesn't slow down your platform - MT5 optimized - fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 - Multi-currency ready - works on Forex, stocks, crypto, commodities - Reliable performance - tested across various market conditions