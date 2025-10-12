Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals

Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4

Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you.

Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signals across 28 major and minor currency pairs. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool provides the critical data you need to identify and act on high-probability opportunities with precision and confidence.

Key Features

  • Multi-Pair Scanning: Automatically monitors 7 major and 21 minor forex pairs simultaneously without lagging your terminal.

  • Real-Time Data: All information, from live prices to signals, is updated dynamically to ensure you're always in sync with the market.

  • Comprehensive Signal Data: For every signal, the dashboard provides a suggested Limit Entry, Stop Loss, and Target price, giving you a complete trade plan.

  • Built-in Analysis: Each signal is accompanied by a concise analysis (e.g., "Overbought, Mean Reversion," "Oversold, Momentum Expected") to provide context for the trade.

  • Clean & Professional UI: The sleek, modern interface is designed for clarity. Signals are color-coded (Lime for BUY, Red for SELL, Yellow for WAIT) for instant recognition.

  • Lightweight & Efficient: Coded for optimal performance to ensure it doesn't slow down your MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Advanced Algorithmic & Quantitative Engine

The core of the AQS Dashboard is its signal generation logic, designed to be a framework for sophisticated trading models. It's the perfect foundation for strategies including:

  • Mean Reversion & Trend Following

  • Volatility & Momentum Breakouts

  • Statistical & Correlation Arbitrage

  • And many more quantitative models!

Disclaimer: The default signal logic is based on a combination of RSI and ATR for demonstration purposes. The true power of this tool is unlocked when you integrate your own proprietary strategy into the well-documented GenerateSignal() function.

Fully Customizable Dashboard

You have complete control over the look and feel of the dashboard. Adjust it to perfectly fit your trading setup via the Inputs tab:

  • Layout: Control Panel Width, Height, Row Gaps, and Column Gaps.

  • Positioning: Dock the panel to any of the four corners of your chart and fine-tune its position with X/Y offsets.

  • Fonts & Colors: Customize the size of headers and data text, and modify all colors, including the background, text, and signal colors.

What You See on the Panel

  1. Symbol: The currency pair.

  2. Live Price: The real-time bid price.

  3. Current Session: Identifies the active market session (Asia, London, New York).

  4. Candlestick Pattern: Detects basic patterns like Engulfing bars and Dojis.

  5. Signal: Clear BUY, SELL, or WAIT signals.

  6. Win%: A probabilistic estimate of the signal's historical success.

  7. Limit Entry: The suggested price to enter the trade.

  8. Stop Loss: The calculated invalidation level for the trade.

  9. Target: The suggested take-profit level.

  10. Analysis: A short text summary of the reasoning behind the signal.

Stop missing opportunities and gain a complete view of the forex market. Add the AQS Signals Dashboard to your trading arsenal today!


