Telegram Alert With Emoji MT4

Telegram Alert With Emoji Description and User Manual

EA Description

Purpose:The Telegram Alert With Emoji sends real-time trading notifications to a Telegram chat or group for all trading activities in MT4, including new Positions (BUY/SELL), Pending Orders (BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL STOP), Stop Loss/Take Profit (SL/TP) triggers, and closed Positions with profit/loss details. It includes a Rainbow Display on the chart and uses Global Variables to prevent duplicate notifications.

[MT5 Version ---> click.]

Key Features

  1. Telegram Notifications:

    • Sends messages for:

      • New Positions (BUY/SELL)

        User Manual

        Requirements

        • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4), latest version

        • Telegram Account:

          • Telegram Bot and chat/group for notifications

          • BotToken (e.g., 7717084123:YOUR_ACTUAL_TOKEN)

          • ChatID (e.g., -1002450008123 for "Auto Trade EA Community")

        • Internet Connection: For WebRequests to Telegram API

        • MT4 Settings: Enable WebRequest and AutoTrading

        New Pending Orders (BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL STOP)

      • SL/TP triggers

      • Closed Positions (TP, SL, or manual)

    • Supports emojis: 🟢 (BUY), 🔴 (SELL), 💰 (Take Profit), 💥 (Stop Loss), 🛑 (Manual Close), ⚡ (New Position), 📋 (New Order), 📊 (Closed Position)

    • Includes details: Ticket, trade type, lot size, open price, SL, TP, symbol, close reason, profit/loss, timestamp

  2. Duplicate Notification Prevention:

    • Uses Global Variables and array tracking to send notifications only once per ticket

    • Cleans up Global Variables older than 1 hour

  3. Rainbow Display:

    • Displays "Telegram Alert for all orders ...." at the top-left corner of the chart

    • Changes text color every second (red, orange, yellow, green, aqua, blue, magenta)

    • Black chart background for clarity

  4. UTF-8 Support:

    • Supports UTF-8 encoding for correct emoji display

    • Uses parse_mode: HTML for formatted messages

  5. Debugging:

    • Logs information in MT4's Experts/Journal tab (e.g., order counts, tickets, WebRequest results)

    • Helps diagnose issues like incorrect BotToken/ChatID or WebRequest failures


User Manual

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4), latest version

  • Telegram Account:

    • Telegram Bot and chat/group for notifications

    • BotToken (e.g., 7717084123:YOUR_ACTUAL_TOKEN)

    • ChatID (e.g., -1002450008123 for "Auto Trade EA Community")

  • Internet Connection: For WebRequests to Telegram API

  • MT4 Settings: Enable WebRequest and AutoTrading

    Installation Steps

    1. Obtain EA File:

      • Download TelegramAlert.mq4 or TelegramAlert.ex4

      • Copy to MQL4/Experts folder (e.g., C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Experts)

    2. Set Up Telegram Bot:

      • Create a Bot via @BotFather:

        • Send /start and /newbot

        • Set name and get BotToken (e.g., 7717084534:YOUR_ACTUAL_TOKEN)

      • Add Bot to a Telegram group

      • Get ChatID using @GetIDsBot or https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;BotToken>/getUpdates

    3. Update input:

      • Open TelegramAlert.mq4 in MetaTrader 4

      • Update:

        input string BotToken = "YOUR_BOT_TOKEN_HERE"; input string ChatID = "YOUR_CHAT_ID_HERE";

        Example:

        input string BotToken = "7717084534:YOUR_ACTUAL_TOKEN"; input string ChatID = "-1002450008211";

    4. Configure MT4:

      • Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors

      • Check:

        • Allow automated trading

        • Allow DLL imports (if needed)

        • Allow WebRequest for listed URL

      • Add: https://api.telegram.org

      • Click OK

    5. Attach EA to Chart:

      • Open a chart (e.g., GOLD, M5)

      • Drag TelegramAlert.ex4 to the chart or right-click > Attach to Chart

      • Verify BotToken/ChatID, check Allow live trading, and click OK

      • Confirm smiley face icon at top-right corner


    Usage

    1. Starting the EA:

      • Sends four test messages to Telegram:

        Test Simple: Hello Telegram

        Test Emoji (HTML): 🟢 💰 📊

        Test Emoji (MarkdownV2): 😊 ✅ 🚀

        Test Emoji (Plain): 🟢 💰 📊

      • Verify receipt and emoji display

    2. Notifications:

      • New Position:

        ⚡ New Position Alert!

        -------------------------

        Ticket: 123456

        Type: 🟢 BUY

        Lot: 0.10

        Price: 1800.12345

        SL: 1795.00000

        TP: 1805.00000

        Symbol: GOLD

        Time: 2025.09.21 02:30:00

        -------------------------

      • New Pending Order:

        📋 New Order Alert!

        -------------------------

        Ticket: 123457

        Type: 🟢 BUY LIMIT

        Lot: 0.10

        Price: 1795.00000

        SL: 1790.00000

        TP: 1800.00000

        Symbol: GOLD

        Time: 2025.09.21 02:30:00

        -------------------------

      • SL/TP Trigger:

        💰 TAKE PROFIT Alert!

        -------------------------

        Ticket: 123456

        Type: BUY

        Symbol: GOLD

        TAKE PROFIT Price: 1805.00000

        Close Price: 1805.00010

        Time: 2025.09.21 02:35:00

        -------------------------

      • Closed Position:

        📊 Position Closed Alert!

        -------------------------

        Ticket: 123456

        Type: BUY

        Lot: 0.10

        Symbol: GOLD

        Price: 1805.00010

        SL: 1795.00000

        TP: 1805.00000

        Reason: 💰 TAKE PROFIT

        Profit: 50.00 USD

        Time: 2025.09.21 02:35:00

        -------------------------

    3. Rainbow Display:

      • Displays "Telegram Alert for all orders ...." at top-left

      • Color changes every second (red, orange, yellow, green, aqua, blue, magenta)

      • Black chart background

    4. Debugging:

      • Check Experts/Journal tab for logs, e.g.:

        • EA Initialized, OrdersTotal: X, OrdersHistoryTotal: Y

        • New Position Alert Sent, Ticket: 123456, Message: [full message]

        • Telegram response: {"ok":true,...}, Sent message: [message]

    Troubleshooting

    1. No Notifications:

    2. Incorrect Emoji Display:

      • Confirm parse_mode: HTML or MarkdownV2

      • Test with initial messages

      • Try parse_mode: "" (Plain)

    3. EA Not Working:

      • Check smiley face icon

      • Ensure Allow automated trading is enabled

      • Test with new Position/Order

    4. MetaEditor Warnings:

      • For warnings like possible loss of data due to type conversion:

        • Use string ticketStr = IntegerToString(ticket)

        • Warnings do not affect functionality



