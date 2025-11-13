Customizable RSI MA
- Indicateurs
- Nathanael Theis
- Version: 1.0
The RSI with Moving Averages indicator combines the classic Relative Strength Index with customizable moving averages, offering deeper insights into market momentum and trend direction. By smoothing the RSI curve with short- and long-term averages, traders can better distinguish true reversals from noise. This tool highlights overbought and oversold levels, reveals divergences between price and momentum, and confirms entry or exit points with enhanced accuracy. Its adjustable parameters allow traders to fine-tune sensitivity to different timeframes or market conditions, making it suitable for both scalping and long-term strategies. Clear visuals ensure quick interpretation of RSI dynamics.