SCM VProfile FIBO Circle
- Indicateurs
- Chusak Sarekul
- Version: 7.20
- Activations: 5
🇹🇭 ภาษาไทย: SCM VProfile FIBO Circle
ยกระดับการเทรดด้วยการวิเคราะห์โซนราคาอัจฉริยะ (Smart Zone Analysis)
ก้าวไปอีกขั้นกับการเทรดที่แม่นยำด้วย SCM VProfile FIBO Circle อินดิเคเตอร์ที่รวมเอาสุดยอดกลยุทธ์ Price Action, Support & Resistance และ Fibonacci ไว้ในหนึ่งเดียว ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้คุณมองเห็น "จุดนัยสำคัญ" ของตลาดที่คนส่วนใหญ่หาไม่เจอ
คุณสมบัติเด่น:
-
Smart Demand/Supply Detection: ระบบตรวจจับแรงปฏิเสธราคา (Strong Rejection) โดยวิเคราะห์ทั้งความยาวไส้เทียนและปริมาณการซื้อขาย (Volume) เพื่อสร้างโซนแนวรับ-แนวต้านคุณภาพสูง
-
Dynamic S/R Levels: ค้นหาแนวรับ-แนวต้านที่แท้จริงจากการทดสอบของราคา (Touch Count) พร้อมระบบทำความสะอาดเส้นที่ล้าสมัยอัตโนมัติ (Auto-Clean) ให้กราฟคุณสะอาดตาอยู่เสมอ
-
Special Fibonacci Alerts: ระบบแจ้งเตือนพิเศษเมื่อราคาเข้าสู่โซน Fibonacci สำคัญ (เช่น 78.6% - 88.7%) เพื่อไม่ให้คุณพลาดจังหวะการกลับตัวที่สำคัญที่สุด
-
Strength Scoring: มีระบบคำนวณความแข็งแกร่งของแต่ละโซนเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ ช่วยให้คุณเลือกเทรดเฉพาะในจุดที่มีความได้เปรียบสูง
-
User-Friendly Visuals: มาพร้อมการแสดงผลที่ปรับแต่งได้ ทั้งสีสัน ความโปร่งใส และป้ายกำกับราคาที่ชัดเจน
"เปลี่ยนกราฟที่ยุ่งเหยิง ให้เป็นแผนที่การทำกำไรที่ชัดเจนด้วย SCM VProfile FIBO Circle"
🇺🇸 English: SCM VProfile FIBO Circle
Master the Markets with Precision Smart Zone Analysis
Take your trading to the next level with SCM VProfile FIBO Circle, an advanced indicator that integrates Price Action, Support & Resistance, and Fibonacci strategies into a single, powerful tool. Designed to identify high-probability "Smart Zones" that typical indicators miss.
Key Features:
-
Smart Demand/Supply Detection: Automatically identifies "Strong Rejection" areas by analyzing candle wick geometry and Volume profile to pinpoint institutional interest.
-
Dynamic S/R Levels: Discovers significant price levels based on historical touches. Includes an Auto-Clean feature that removes used levels, keeping your charts professional and clutter-free.
-
Special Fibonacci Alerts: Never miss a reversal! Features built-in alerts for premium Fibonacci zones (e.g., 78.6% - 88.7%) and extension levels.
-
Zone Strength Scoring: Every zone is graded by its strength (0-100%). Trade with confidence by focusing only on the highest-probability setups.
-
Optimized Visuals: Fully customizable interface with adjustable transparency, colors, and smart labels for easy decision-making.
"Transform complex market data into clear, actionable trade setups with SCM VProfile FIBO Circle."