OrderManagerV200

Automate Your Trading with Intelligence and Control

Introducing "OrderManagerV200", a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 designed to transform your trading approach. Say goodbye to stressful manual trading and rushed decisions. With OrderManagerV200, you can leverage a fully automated and intelligent order management system combined with unprecedented manual control. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this tool provides the precision and reliability needed to navigate the markets with greater confidence.

Revolutionary Features

  • Intelligent Signal Management

    The heart of OrderManagerV200 is a powerful multi-indicator signal system. The EA simultaneously analyzes five proven technical indicators—Wyckoff, Momentum, Volume, Trend (EMA), and Stochastic—to identify high-probability trading opportunities. An order is only opened when a minimum number of these signals point in the same direction, ensuring informed decisions and reducing market noise.

  • Advanced Aggregate Control

    This feature is a true "game-changer". Instead of managing each order individually, you can set an aggregate Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) in Euros for all open BUY or SELL positions. When the combined profit or loss is reached, the EA will automatically close all positions in that direction, providing you with risk and profit management on a broader, more strategic scale.

  • Interactive Control Panel

    Take complete control with the integrated graphical panel. This intuitive dashboard shows you the real-time status of each signal and the overall profit/loss of open positions. With a simple click, you can:

    • Enable or disable the opening of BUY or SELL orders.

    • Modify lot size, SL, and TP on the fly.

    • Manually close all positions, only BUY positions, or only SELL positions managed by the EA.

    • Minimize the panel for a clean chart view.

  • Enhanced Risk Management

    OrderManagerV200 doesn't stop at opening orders. Its post-entry risk management features work tirelessly to protect your profits:

    • Trailing Stop in Euros: Moves the Stop Loss of a profitable order based on its profit in Euros, ensuring you don't give back gains.

    • Intelligent Break-Even: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price plus an offset to cover costs, eliminating the risk of loss once the order is in profit.

    • Partial Close: Locks in profits by closing a percentage of your position once a certain profit level in Euros is reached, allowing you to enjoy gains while keeping a position open.

Configurable Parameters for Maximum Flexibility

Adapt the EA to your trading preferences. Customizable parameters include:

  • Lot size, SL, and TP in Euros.

  • Maximum limit of open orders.

  • Activation/deactivation of each individual function (trailing stop, break-even, etc.).

  • The minimum number of signals required for an opening.



