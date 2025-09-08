TST Professional Panel

TSC_Pannello_Professionale.mq4 – Documentation

Overview

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for professional order management in MetaTrader 4.

It integrates a graphical panel that allows intuitive control of trading operations and includes automatic functions such as Trailing Stop, Break Even, and Profit Management.

The EA is optimized for EUR-based money management (Stop Loss, Take Profit, BE, TS in €) and can be applied to any symbol.

Main Features

Graphical Control Panel :

Buttons for manual opening of BUY and SELL orders.



Buttons to close all open positions.



Input fields to set lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly from the chart.



Real-time display of Open P/L and Daily P/L .

Risk Management in Euro (€) :

Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Trailing Stop (TS) expressed in currency value rather than in pips.



Automatic conversion of monetary values into points based on the current symbol.

Order Management :

Automatic application of Trailing Stop and Break Even.



Only positions with the same MagicNumber as the EA are managed.



Protection against duplicate orders.

Wyckoff Integration (Optional) :

Identification of accumulation/distribution areas.



Possibility of using Wyckoff signals combined with other filters (momentum, volume, trend, stochastic).



Order opening only if a configurable number of signals (e.g., 3/5, 4/5, 5/5) is satisfied.

Configurable Inputs

LotSize_Input → Default lot size.

Slippage → Maximum allowed slippage for execution.

SLinEuro_Input / TPinEuro_Input → SL and TP values in Euro.

BE_Active / BE_TriggerPips → Break Even activation.

TS_Active / TrailingStart / TrailingStep → Trailing Stop settings.

MagicNumber → Identifier used to filter and manage only orders belonging to this EA.

Graphical Panel

Panel positioned on the chart with customizable buttons and labels.

Buy / Sell buttons → open market orders with parameters set by the user.

CloseAll button → closes all EA-related positions.

Labels for real-time monitoring of:

Open Profit/Loss

Daily Profit/Loss

Operation

The user launches the EA on the desired symbol and timeframe. The EA displays the control panel on the chart. The trader can manually open BUY/SELL positions through the panel, or rely on automatic logic if Wyckoff/filters are enabled. Once the order is open: SL and TP are automatically calculated in Euro .

BE and TS are automatically managed according to user inputs.

P/L updates in real time on the panel.

Notes

The EA does not manage manual orders or orders from other EAs unless they use the same MagicNumber.

Designed for professional discretionary/automatic trading with emphasis on risk management in Euro.

Compatible with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 4.



