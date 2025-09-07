Gold Killer Pro

Timeframes: M1–M5
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAU FastFlip Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed for scalping and intraday trading on Gold (XAUUSD). 
It combines breakout logic, trend confirmation and volatility filters to adapt to changing market conditions. 
The system was created for traders who want both safety and efficiency in short-term trading.

Key Features:
✔ Breakout entries with EMA trend filter  
✔ Spike filter (ATR-based pseudo news detection)  
✔ ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit  
✔ AutoFlip with momentum confirmation  
✔ Peak-Retrace instant flip for fast reversals  
✔ Pyramiding (profit direction only)  
✔ Dynamic lot sizing with MaxRiskUSD cap  
✔ Daily guard: max losses, max trades, equity floor, trading hours  

Additional Notes:
- Works on M1–M5 charts for XAUUSD (Gold).  
- Suitable for both small and large accounts thanks to dynamic risk control.  
- Fully automatic, no manual intervention required.  
- Recommended to use on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.  

Risk Disclaimer:  
This product is provided for educational and research purposes.  
Past performance does not guarantee future results.  
Trading involves risk; please test on a demo account before going live. (suggestion: last year) 


