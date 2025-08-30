Visual Eagle ATR Ratio Indicator

This indicator provides a unique and powerful view of market dynamics by precisely measuring the relationship between short term and long term volatility. It gives you clear, actionable signals to pinpoint high probability breakout opportunities and identify when a trend is running out of steam.

The Core Logic Explained

The Visual Eagle ATR Ratio is built on a proven concept used by professional traders. At its heart, it calculates a simple ratio:

(Short Term Average True Range) / (Long Term Average True Range)

This single number gives you an incredible amount of information:

Low Ratio Values (Below the Lower Level): When the ratio is low, it signifies a period of market consolidation. Recent price action has become quiet compared to its historical average. This is often the calm before the storm, where powerful breakouts are born. The indicator is specifically designed to watch for the moment this volatility begins to expand. High Ratio Values (Above the Upper Level): When the ratio is high, it indicates that recent volatility is extreme. The market is in a state of frenzy or climax. While exciting, these periods often precede reversals or a return to normal conditions. The indicator helps you spot the moment this exhaustion sets in.

How to Use the Signals

The indicator makes trading the volatility cycle simple and visual.

BUY Signals (Green Arrows): A Buy signal is generated when the ATR Ratio crosses UP through the user defined Lower Level and is also above its own signal line. This is your alert that the market is waking up from a consolidation phase. It identifies the start of expanding volatility, giving you an early entry into a potential new trend or breakout.

SELL Signals (Red Arrows): A Sell signal is generated when the ATR Ratio crosses DOWN through the user defined Upper Level and is also below its signal line. This signals that a period of extreme volatility is likely ending. This can be used as a potential exit signal to lock in profits or as an alert for a possible market reversal.

Key Features

Clear Visual Buy and Sell Arrows: No more ambiguity. The indicator tells you exactly when the volatility conditions are met.

Fully Customizable ATR and Signal Periods: Adapt the indicator's sensitivity to your specific trading style, whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader.

Adjustable Volatility Levels: You have full control over the upper and lower thresholds to fine tune the signals for any market or timeframe.

Advanced Signal Filtering: A unique "Bars Delay" feature prevents the indicator from generating too many signals in a short period, ensuring you only focus on the highest quality setups.

Complete Visual Customization: Change the colors, line styles, and arrow sizes to perfectly match your chart's theme.

Works on All Symbols and Timeframes: Use it to trade Forex, commodities, indices, or cryptocurrencies on any chart period.

