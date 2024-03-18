Script CloseAll Target

Close All Profit Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones.

Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing.

The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators.

The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job.

