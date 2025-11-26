Ultra Grid Hedge Trader

Ultra Grid Hedge Martingale EA - Product Description

The Ultra Hedge Martingale EA combines aggressive martingale recovery with intelligent hedge protection. Its structured safety protocol ensures secure operation while maintaining powerful trading capabilities.

Key Safety Features:

  • Mandatory Start Sequence: Press "START EA" to begin trading

  • Safe Editing: Input fields unlock only after pressing "CLOSE ALL"

  • Protected Workflow: Prevents accidental changes during live trading

Trading Advantages:

  • Smart Martingale: Automatic lot size increases using your multiplier

  • Hedge Protection: Dynamic hedging activates at Step 5 against extreme moves

  • Trend Reversal: Optional direction switching after losses

  • Auto-Restart: Continuous operation after profitable sequences

  • Flexible Control: Choose Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both directions

Essential Settings:

  • Initial Lot (0.01), Multiplier (2.0)

  • Take Profit/Stop Loss (points)

  • Hedge Distance/TP (points)

  • Trade Type selection

The enforced safety workflow protects your capital while delivering sophisticated martingale performance. Parameters can only be modified when the system is safely stopped, ensuring complete control over your trading strategy.


