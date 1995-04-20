Captain Model Finder for MT4

Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example.

Step 1 is to identify our Price Range. In this case, we are concerned with the highest high and the lowest low created from 6:00-10:00 EST. (image 2)

Step 2 is to wait for either the high or low of said range to be taken out. Whichever side gets taken first determines the long/short bias for the remainder of the Trade Window (i.e. if price takes the range high, bias is long, and vice versa). Bias must be determined by 11:15 EST, otherwise no trades will be taken. This filter is intended to weed out "choppy" trading days. (image 3)

Step 3 is to wait for a retracement and enter with a close through the previous candle's high (if long biased) or low (if short biased). There are a couple toggleable criteria that we use to define a retracement; one is checking for opposite close candles that indicate a pullback; another is checking if price took the previous candle's low (if long biased) or high (if short biased). (image 4)

This trade model was initially tested for index futures, particularly ES and NQ, using a 5m chart, however this indicator allows us to backtest any symbol on any timeframe. Creators imjesstwoone and mickey1984 specified a 5 point stop loss on ES and a 25 point stop loss on NQ with their testing.

I've personally found some success in backtesting NQ 5m using a 250 point stop loss and 500 point profit target (2:1 R). Enabling the Use Fixed R:R parameter will ensure that these stops and targets are utilized, otherwise it will enter and hold the position until the close of the Trade Window.


