El Dorado Trading Bot

El Dorado Trading Bot

Gold dip buy scalp.

To be used on the XAUUSD M5 chart.

The EA uses a variety of indicators and conditions to identify a dip buy opportunity and will trade on this opportunity.

The EA includes take profit and stop loss in place as well as an array of downside protection to manage trades during volatile periods. The EA will automatically close orders if the momentum on the dip buy is not there, protecting your capital.

Only 1.5% of total account will be risked per trade to manage risk.

Please see screenshots on backtested YTD (to 01/08/2025) performance on a 10k account and statistics with a profit factor of 2.7, the EA has produced 42% return on a small 1.5% risk.

Whilst being a scalping EA, it is designed not to over trade but to take advantage of a dip buy opportunity when it presents itself. On the backtest, the EA has traded 213 times (over the same period as above) with 3 orders on per signal.

We value quality over quantity.

Installation

Specification: chart set-up

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • EMA lines: 50/80/100
  • RSI (14)
  • Minimum deposit: £500
  • Risk is defaulted to 1.5%, you do not need to change this. Increase risk % at your own discretion but we recommend to keep this at the default level.
  • Any account and broker type is fine.
  • VPS is highly recommended.
  • Simply drag the El Dorado Trading Bot EA onto the chart and allow live trading.

This is a MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading bot designed for gold trading that uses a momentum-based strategy. Here's a high-level overview:

  1. Strategy Overview:
  • The bot implements a momentum trading strategy for gold
  • It uses multiple technical indicators to identify potential buying opportunities
  • It has built-in risk management features and daily trading limits
  • The system only takes long (buy) positions
  1. Key Features:
  • Implements trend following mechanics using multiple timeframe analysis
  • Uses RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry signals
  • Has protective measures to manage risk and preserve capital
  • Includes position sizing based on account balance
  • Enforces daily trading limits to prevent overtrading
  • Monitors market conditions continuously
  • Includes automatic trade management features
  1. Risk Management:
  • Uses fixed risk percentage per trade set
  • Implements multiple protective measures
  • Has built-in slippage control
  • Includes automatic position sizing
  • Places a maximum limit on daily trades
  1. Trade Management:
  • Automatically manages entry and exit points
  • Monitors ongoing trades
  • Has built-in stop loss and take profit mechanisms
  • Includes trade set management capabilities

This is a sophisticated trading bot that combines multiple technical analysis concepts while maintaining strong risk management principles.


Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please be aware of the risks involved.










