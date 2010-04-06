Triple Momentum Pro

Triple Momentum Pro - The Ultimate 3-in-1 Trend Indicator for MT4

Unlock the power of Triple Momentum Pro, the all-in-one indicator that combines three powerful, customized trend-following systems into a single, easy-to-read visual tool. Stop cluttering your charts with multiple indicators and get clear, confident signals for any market and any timeframe.

Key Features:

  • Three Powerful Indicators in One: Combines a unique FollowLine trend-tracker, a classic SuperTrend, and the dynamic PMax (Profit Maximizer).

  • Clear Buy & Sell Arrow Signals: Non-repainting arrows appear when the primary trend shifts, giving you precise entry points.

  • Visual Trend Confirmation: The chart background is shaded to match the SuperTrend direction, allowing you to see the dominant trend at a glance.

  • Built-in Alerts: Never miss a signal with pop-up and sound alerts for trend crossovers.

  • Fully Customizable: Fine-tune every parameter of all three indicators to match your specific trading style and strategy.

How It Works:

  1. FollowLine (Primary Signal): This core line acts as your main trend guide. When the line is Blue, the trend is up. When it's Orange, the trend is down. A crossover generates a Buy or Sell Arrow.

  2. SuperTrend & PMax (Confirmation): Use the SuperTrend and PMax lines as powerful confirmation filters. For the strongest signals, trade in the direction that all three indicators agree on.

Download Triple Momentum Pro today and simplify your trend trading!


