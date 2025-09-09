Volli 9 EA

It is based on the Volli indicator. The Expert Advisor trades by volume levels. It is set up for EURUSD H1. Stops are set and managed depending on market volatility. The lot is set depending on the deposit.

The main settings are lot, stop, symbol, and TF blocks.In general, it is advisable not to change the settings.

It is designed for trading from $40.

It is very important to test on quotes from a live account.

EA is designed for long-term trading. 2.3 orders per month.


Also there is indicator 

https:www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144107?source=Site+Profile


