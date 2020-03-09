PassPropFirm mt4

Pass Prop Firm is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to help traders pass the prop firm evaluation phase (such as the HFT Challenge). With powerful scalping and smart order management logic, this EA aims to hit profit targets quickly and efficiently—ideal for traders seeking to meet demo account goals in record time.

MT5 version

myfxbook.com/portfolio/pass-prop-firm-mt5/11625306
myfxbook.com/portfolio/pass-prop-firm-mt4/11622480

Currency Pair: Optimized for DE40 (DAX), US30 (Dow Jones)
Time Frame: Any time frame
Account Type: Demo accounts only

High Profit Potential: Can generate up to 300%+ profit per day on demo accounts (depending on market conditions and broker).
Ultra-Fast Scalping Logic: Uses high-frequency trading techniques to take advantage of small price movements.
Optimized Instruments: Built and tested for DE40 (DAX) and US30 (Dow Jones) for maximum performance.
Demo Use Only: Specifically designed for demo accounts—perfect for evaluation phases of prop firm challenges.
Plug & Play: No complicated setup. Just load the EA, set lots and profit goals, and let it run.

Important Notes: For demo use only. This EA is not intended for live accounts.

No VPS required – works smoothly with up to 300ms ping.
Simply configure the input parameters, including lot size and daily profit target, then launch the EA—it’s ready to trade immediately.

If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to send us a private message at any time—before or after your purchase.

