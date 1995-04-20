Nadaraya Walton Envelopes

PLEASE REVIEW THE ATTACHED IMAGE CAREFULLY BEFORE READING FURTHER

This indicator is designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and focuses on a dual-band envelope system to help traders identify liquidity zones and extreme price levels with clarity and precision.

If you purchase this indicator, please contact me via email with your payment receipt attached. I will provide you with a detailed user guide and trading strategy for effective application.

I. DUAL ENVELOPE INDICATOR FOR MT4

A simplified yet powerful tool for MT4 that uses two sets of adaptive bands to define key market zones for strategic trading.

II. KEY FEATURES

II.1 Dual Envelope Structure

  • The indicator draws two inner bands and two outer bands:

    • Inner Bands: Represent potential liquidity zones, where price tends to accumulate and react.

    • Outer Bands: Define extreme price levels (strong overbought and oversold areas), signaling potential high-probability reversal zones.

II.2 Liquidity Focus

  • Highlights the inner bands as areas where orders are likely clustered, helping traders anticipate market reactions.

II.3 Clear Visual Signals

  • Distinct coloring for inner and outer bands for quick identification:

    • Inner Bands (liquidity zones): [Customizable color]

    • Outer Bands (extreme zones): [Customizable color]

  • Optional arrows mark potential buy/sell signals when price interacts with these levels.

II.4 Lightweight and MT4-Optimized

  • Designed to run smoothly on MT4 charts without requiring high CPU resources.

II.5 Customization Options

  • Adjustable parameters such as band smoothing, sensitivity, and multiplier to fit different trading styles.

III. WHY THIS INDICATOR

III.1 Focused Simplicity

  • No complex oscillators or momentum overlays—pure price band analysis for clean decision-making.

III.2 Works on All Assets and Timeframes

  • Compatible with forex, commodities, indices, and crypto markets.

III.3 Designed for All Trading Styles

  • Effective for scalping, intraday trading, and swing setups.

IV. HOW IT WORKS

IV.1 Envelope Bands

  • The algorithm calculates smoothed price ranges and plots two pairs of envelopes:

    • Outer Bands act as dynamic support and resistance at extremes.

    • Inner Bands highlight zones of potential liquidity where price may consolidate or reverse.

IV.2 Signal Generation

  • Entry signals are triggered when price approaches or breaches the outer bands.

  • The inner bands can be used as intermediate targets or for partial profit-taking.

IV.3 Parameter Tuning

  • Default settings (e.g., smoothing: 14, outer multiplier: 3.0, inner multiplier: 1.5) can be adjusted for higher or lower sensitivity.

V. GET STARTED

V.1 Price
Available on the MQL4 Market (check for current pricing).

V.2 Support
Includes full documentation and direct email support for all customers.
Email: hientradingvn@gmail.com

VI. IMPORTANT NOTE

This indicator does not repaint past signals. However, always test on a demo account before applying it to live trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Please contact me with your payment receipt to receive the user guide and a detailed trading strategy for this indicator.


