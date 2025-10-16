With over a decade of backtesting experience using realistic market simulations, Code Remote has demonstrated its reliability and profitability even in challenging market conditions.



The EA displays stable growth curves with controlled drawdowns, confirming its resilience across various brokerage data and during periods of volatility, such as economic crises.



After detecting a momentum setup, the EA precisely manages the position, ensuring execution and closing of trades at the most opportune moments.



This expert approach has ensured superior signal performance in real time, demonstrating stable growth with low drawdowns.

One of Code Remote's distinguishing features is its ability to adjust trade frequency based on market volatility. Designed for traders seeking intensity and control, this Expert Advisor turns every price movement into a tactical opportunity.



Using sophisticated market data analysis algorithms, it identifies even the slightest deviations to enable informed trades.



In addition to its core functions, the Expert Advisor has the ability to self-learn and adapt.



It continuously analyzes the results of past trades, identifies patterns, and adjusts its algorithms to improve future performance.



This process of continuous optimization makes the Expert Advisor not just a tool, but a growing intellectual asset in the hands of the trader.



The developers have provided the ability to integrate the Expert Advisor with various platforms and brokers.



+ No variable settings or adjustments that the TRADER must enter.

+ Adjusts SL and TP according to daily volatility.

+ Fully automated – "set it and forget it."

+ Simply enter your lot size, comfortable with your risk. We've already configured the rest for you.



Please remember: trading in financial markets is risky. We recommend testing it on a demo account before using it.