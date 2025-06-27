Binary Options Probability v1

📊 Statistical Time-Based Indicator – Directional Candle

🧠 This indicator analyzes all candles from the past month (30 days) on the current timeframe, identifying at which exact time (hour and minute) bullish or bearish candles occur most frequently. Based on this data, it emits real-time BUY (CALL) or SELL (PUT) signals whenever the behavioral repetition reaches the configured percentage.

🕒 The statistical logic is based on exact hour and minute. For example, if at 14:15 over the last 30 days there were 80% bullish candles, and the previous candle was bearish, the indicator triggers a CALL signal on the chart with:

🔺 A green arrow showing the BUY point
🔊 A sound alert
💬 A popup message displaying "CALL"

🔻 Similarly, if more than 80% of the candles were bearish at a given time and the previous candle was bullish, the indicator will show a red arrow, play a sound, and display the message "PUT".

⚙️ The minimum percentage threshold to trigger signals can be adjusted directly in the indicator settings (default is 80%). You can lower it to 70%, 60%, or increase it, depending on your strategy’s risk profile.

🎯 How to use it in Binary Options:

The signal is generated on candle 0, meaning at the exact moment the current candle starts.

The trader should execute the order immediately at the opening of candle 0, as the historical data indicates a high probability of repeating the same movement (up or down) at that specific time.

Since the indicator dynamically adapts to the actual statistical behavior of the market, it acts like a smart memory, highlighting only those times with strong historical repetition patterns.

✅ This type of tool is extremely useful for binary options traders, especially for 1-candle expiration strategies, as the signals are filtered based on recent and statistically proven market behavior.

📌 Perfect for:

  • Time-based reversal or continuation strategies

  • Specific sessions (like London or New York open)

  • Bots and automations that use buffer-based signal entries

Use it wisely and always validate the signals visually before trading with real capital.


Plus de l'auteur
Value Chart Probability
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
A MetaTrader 4 indicator is a tool used in the MT4 trading platform to help traders analyze price data. It uses mathematical formulas based on price, volume, or time to show patterns or trends on a chart. Indicators can help traders decide when to buy or sell by showing possible entry and exit points. There are many types, such as trend indicators, oscillators, and volume tools. Traders can also create custom indicators to suit their strategies and improve their trading decisions.
Trend Colored Average
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
Using colors that reflect the prevailing market direction, the indicator is designed to show when the current trend is still dominant. This helps to filter out potential market noise and guides the trader to avoid false signals. By clearly visualizing trend strength and consistency, the tool assists in identifying higher-probability trade setups. It enhances precision by allowing traders to focus on movements that align with the broader market context. As a result, decision-making becomes more
Adx open calculed
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
Custom ADX Indicator Based on Open Price Only The standard ADX indicator is usually calculated using the High, Low, and Close prices. This produces a smooth and visually appealing line that represents price action. However, ️ it lacks precision — as the candle moves, the ADX, +DI, and -DI values also change suddenly, potentially triggering false signals based on the candle’s initial plotting. A curious observation: even when the input is modified to use the Open price in the indicator se
Binary Gap
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
A gap is a space on the chart between two consecutive candlesticks where no trading occurred between the close of one candle and the open of the next. In the Forex market, gaps mainly appear at the weekly open, reflecting events or expectations from the weekend. Technically, a gap may indicate an imbalance between supply and demand. Strategies use gaps as signals of possible trend continuation or reversal, offering opportunities for technical analysis based on liquidity and momentum.
Smc Momentum sr arrow
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
SMS MOMENTUM SR ARROW | Précision dans le Momentum et les Supports/Résistances Vue d’ensemble : Une Convergence du Momentum et des Niveaux Clés L’indicateur SMS MOMENTUM SR ARROW est un outil technique spécialisé, conçu pour les traders qui fondent leurs stratégies sur l’interaction critique entre les retournements de momentum et les niveaux significatifs de support/résistance (S/R). Cet indicateur fonctionne selon une logique claire en deux étapes : d’abord, il identifie un véritable reto
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Poc SR Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SR POC VOLUME pour MetaTrader 5 est conçu pour identifier, regrouper et visualiser les Points of Control (POC) à partir des données de chandeliers sur une période de rétrospective configurable par l'utilisateur. L'objectif de cet indicateur est de permettre aux traders de reconnaître de manière structurée les zones de support et de résistance basées sur les volumes cumulés et la distribution du delta, afin de mieux comprendre les zones d'intérêt significatives sur le marché. Fonctio
