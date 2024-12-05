Trend Colored Average

Using colors that reflect the prevailing market direction, the indicator is designed to show when the current trend is still dominant. This helps to filter out potential market noise and guides the trader to avoid false signals.

By clearly visualizing trend strength and consistency, the tool assists in identifying higher-probability trade setups. It enhances precision by allowing traders to focus on movements that align with the broader market context.

As a result, decision-making becomes more accurate and aligned with the ongoing trend dynamics.



