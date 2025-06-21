Adx open calculed

📊 Custom ADX Indicator Based on Open Price Only

The standard ADX indicator is usually calculated using the High, Low, and Close prices. This produces a smooth and visually appealing line that represents price action. However, ⚠️ it lacks precision — as the candle moves, the ADX, +DI, and -DI values also change suddenly, potentially triggering false signals based on the candle’s initial plotting.

🔍 A curious observation: even when the input is modified to use the Open price in the indicator settings, the ADX still updates its lines dynamically with each candle's movement. Initially, it shows where the candle opened, but then continues to move, making it unreliable for strategies that demand exact signal precision based on the candle’s open.

✅ To solve this, I’ve developed a custom version of the ADX indicator that uses only the Open price for all components: ADX, +DI, and -DI. Each of them reads strictly from the candle’s opening price, ensuring cleaner and more accurate signals.

🎯 Objective: This indicator is designed to help traders who rely on the ADX build better-structured strategies by offering fixed and consistent signals right at the start of each candle.

📌 Try it out and improve your ADX-based analysis with this refined and focused approach!



