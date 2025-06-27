Binary Options Probability v1

📊 Statistical Time-Based Indicator – Directional Candle

🧠 This indicator analyzes all candles from the past month (30 days) on the current timeframe, identifying at which exact time (hour and minute) bullish or bearish candles occur most frequently. Based on this data, it emits real-time BUY (CALL) or SELL (PUT) signals whenever the behavioral repetition reaches the configured percentage.

🕒 The statistical logic is based on exact hour and minute. For example, if at 14:15 over the last 30 days there were 80% bullish candles, and the previous candle was bearish, the indicator triggers a CALL signal on the chart with:

🔺 A green arrow showing the BUY point

🔊 A sound alert

💬 A popup message displaying "CALL"

🔻 Similarly, if more than 80% of the candles were bearish at a given time and the previous candle was bullish, the indicator will show a red arrow, play a sound, and display the message "PUT".

⚙️ The minimum percentage threshold to trigger signals can be adjusted directly in the indicator settings (default is 80%). You can lower it to 70%, 60%, or increase it, depending on your strategy’s risk profile.

🎯 How to use it in Binary Options:

The signal is generated on candle 0, meaning at the exact moment the current candle starts.

The trader should execute the order immediately at the opening of candle 0, as the historical data indicates a high probability of repeating the same movement (up or down) at that specific time.

Since the indicator dynamically adapts to the actual statistical behavior of the market, it acts like a smart memory, highlighting only those times with strong historical repetition patterns.

✅ This type of tool is extremely useful for binary options traders, especially for 1-candle expiration strategies, as the signals are filtered based on recent and statistically proven market behavior.

📌 Perfect for:

Time-based reversal or continuation strategies

Specific sessions (like London or New York open)

Bots and automations that use buffer-based signal entries

Use it wisely and always validate the signals visually before trading with real capital.



