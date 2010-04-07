PositiveGridEa

Welcome to Positive Grid — the strategy behind our real-time Telegram signals. This video shows how the cycle works from start to finish, including: • Opening Buy/Sell at the same price • Grid expansion every 20 pips • Mini trades every 10 pips • Pending order logic (“5=5”) • Profit target and cycle restart ⸻ 💰 Profit Potential (Per Cycle): Most cycles involve 6 to 30 trades, depending on market movement: • 0.01 lot = $4.00 profit target • 0.10 lot = $40.00 profit target • 1.00 lot = $400.00 profit target You can scale based on your account size — even cent accounts work. This is the same system we use to generate and send signals. ⸻ 📲 Want to copy our trades? Join the signal channel: 👉 Telegram: @ForexTradeEaNow 🆓 14-Day Free Trial – No commitment 📬 After your trial, upgrade to VIP here: 💳 PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/EV... ✅ After payment, message us on Telegram to unlock full access. @ForexTradeEanow or link: https://t.me/ForexTradeEanow #ForexTrading #AlgorithmicTrading #TradingAutomation #MT4 #ExpertAdvisor — Thanks for watching — and remember: Only follow signals from the start of a cycle. This video is for educational purposes And not for any financial advice. Trading is very risky, Don’t lose money that you can’t Afford. (Time Frame:4H).

or

Test the Ea on Demo .