Gann Model Forecast
- Utilitaires
- Kirill Borovskii
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 8 juillet 2024
- Activations: 10
The utility does not have any settings other than the arrow color settings and therefore it is very easy to use.
This utility is designed as an expert, so you need to attach it to the chart as an expert.
It has been 2 or so weeks since the purchase. Was able to put few hours of experimentation/research with an indicator. Indicator most certainly suiting my needs and 100% in sync with the description author provided. With that being being said even tho yes from the purely operational standpoint tool is easy to use however at the same time it is fairly complex. What I've meant it is not just about selecting anchor points but what kind of anchor points to select as not all anchor points created equal and end result will depend on strength/harmonic resonance of selected anchor/swing points. So the challenge is to select correct anchor points (and that is where I've spent most of my time as operating indicator's GUI very easy and takes 5-10 minutes of practice). How to select correct/good/profitable anchor points? Now that is a whole different ball game. ;)) Anchor points could be selected differently and it is something I may need to vest way more time into. Examples are dynamic cycles (Lars Von Thienen work). Gann swings with degree implementation would be very good tool to use in my opinion to select anchor points. (wave59 have Gann swings indicator, suspect mql5 have Gann swings indicator of similar functionality). Market geometry (there are some Gann tools on the market for it I've noticed and it appears MT5 when it comes to geometry much better suited than MT4. Please note for market geometry to work you need properly scaled charts, wave59 has this implemented and in the last 2 or so years I've noticed few authors finally starting to bring this to mql5/MT5). Also wave59 has a tool called wave tracker. This could be another useful tool to select anchor points. Gann Model Forecast i think is ingenious and once you find correct methodology for selecting anchor points Gann Model Forecast could be very profitable addition however as per my review this is not set and forget, prepare to put hours and hours and hours into it. ;) Fun! Another brilliant idea implemented by Kirill! Thank you for translating your idea into indicator and sharing it with us on mql5! Alex. p.s. Gann Model Forecast also will "play nice" with various tools from Kirill as these are symbiotic.