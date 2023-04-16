Golden Shield EA

HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market.

Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurately calculate the trend of a certain financial product, because the vast majority of people will blindly believe that the more complex some things are, the higher the winning rate, and the more valuable they will appear, but in fact, there are always artificial results; In fact, we can think differently to consider the problem, that is, reverse thinking to look at the thing itself, you will understand, the road to the simple.

The logic of the expert advisor is very simple, when you open the strategy, you can open a position in both directions at any time, automatic take profit, overall stop loss; When the market trend is slow, it will be very patient and wait for the opportunity, when the trend becomes larger instantly, it will also choose the opportunity to enter the market to cover positions according to the rate of the trend, and it will also follow the trend to cover positions.

I hope to get some income by selling my EA strategy, because my team needs to invest a lot of manpower and material resources to explore the market and constantly develop EA strategies suitable for the market; Therefore, I need to set a reasonable price to face the demanders of the market. With my EA robot, I'm sure it will provide a valuable return on investment. It can help some people increase their income, and it can also help some people achieve their financial goals.

Real account display: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191


Parameter settings


1.The expert advisor will be used on the chart on the 15min timeframe;

2.XAUUSD (GOLD), EURUSD as a supplement is recommended;

3.The requirements for broker conditions are not high, use accounts with low spreads as much as possible;

4.Always protect your principal with a single pip take profit and an overall stop loss.


However, it will be a very good expert advisor; You can run it with low, medium and high risk strategies, and I will combine EA strategies below The XAUUSD (GOLD) feature provides a reasonable principal-to-principal ratio:

Low risk：30000 USD--0.01；

Medium risk： 20000 USD--0.01；

High risk：10000 USD--0.01.


The above can be used with any broker, of course, the broker's consent to run the EA is required; If you have a small amount of funds, don't be discouraged, you can also run it with a cent account, the detailed configuration is as follows：

Low risk：30000 USC--0.01；

Medium risk： 20000 USC--0.01；

High risk：10000 USC--0.01.


Cent accounts recommend the Doo Prime broker.



In summary, this EA strategy has been simulated on the Exness broker for 8 months and real for 8 months, but unfortunately the broker data is archived and cannot be presented one by one; now Run with Doo Prime broker for 4 months, you can refer to:

Real account display: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191


The new launch price of this product is 3580 USD, and the original price will be restored to 5580 USD on June 1.


My friends, be sure to message me privately after purchasing, I will provide you with the most reasonable parameter configuration!!

Forex trading has a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors, so you must be cautious when entering the market!



