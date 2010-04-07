Asian Box Breakout V1
- Utilitaires
- Yaakov Markos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Asian Box Breakout EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market breakouts following the Asian trading session. It automatically draws a price range (box) during the low-volatility Asian session and sets strategic breakout entries for high-probability moves in the London and New York sessions.
Key Features:
- Automatically detects and marks the Asian session range.
- Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders based on breakout logic.
- Visual equity tracker on chart.
- Fully customizable session hours, lot sizing, slippage, and risk control.
- Built-in error handling for broker compatibility.
Ideal for: Traders looking to automate breakout strategies, especially around high-volume market transitions from Asia to Europe.
Compatibility:
- Works with all major forex pairs
- Optimized for M5 to H1 timeframes
- Best results during high-volatility market conditions following low-activity periods