Asian Box Breakout Grid V1

The Asian Box Breakout EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market breakouts following the Asian trading session. It automatically draws a price range (box) during the low-volatility Asian session and sets strategic breakout entries for high-probability moves in the London and New York sessions.

Key Features:

Automatically detects and marks the Asian session range.

  • Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders , and Buy Limit and Sell Limit based on breakout logic.
  • Visual equity tracker on chart.
  • Fully customizable session hours, lot sizing, slippage, and risk control.
  • Built-in error handling for broker compatibility.
  • The Ea function has undergone REVERSE ENGINEERING

Ideal for: Traders looking to automate breakout strategies, especially around high-volume market transitions from Asia to Europe.

Compatibility:


  • Works with all major forex pairs
  • Optimized for M5 to H1 timeframes
  • Best results during high-volatility market conditions following low-activity periods


Video Asian Box Breakout Grid V1
