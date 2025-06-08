This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions.

Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another trade is set for that per in each day.

Each trade uses fixed stop losses, Take profits and trailing stops for profit management. It also uses a fixed lot size based on the account size.

for Risk Management, It uses Mark Douglas ranging technique to build a predefined hedging technique for all market patterns.

It uses drawdown distribution strategy for capital management by making use of portfolio management approach.

You are meant to understand the trading time-frame is 1hour and the minimum capital for this system is $2000, if you will trade all the pairs recommended

in their order of best performances 1. EURUSD 2. GBPUSD 3. USDJPY 4. GBPJPY

However for anyone trying to get use to it, you could run it successfully with $200 running on a single recommended pair (EURUSD) with a leverage of 1:100.

Please use the default setting for $2000 - $5000 for the lot size of 0.01 and the Upper limit @ 0.12. But if you use it for a lager account size make sure your capital ratio is set to the ratio of the default capital maintaining the ratio to lot size and upper limit.

For instance $10,000 will be @ lot size 0.02 and upper limit @ 0.24.

Please also note ECN trading account type is recommended.

