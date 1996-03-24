Scaltrix
- Experts
- Faith Wairimu Kariuki
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor
Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format.
With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or analyzing long-term setups, Scaltrix ensures your trading environment is always optimized.
Displayed Account Information:
-
✅ Account Holder Name
-
✅ Account Number
-
✅ Broker Name
-
✅ Server Name
-
✅ Account Leverage
-
✅ Account Balance
-
✅ Account Equity
-
✅ Free Margin
-
✅ Margin Level (%)
-
✅ Current Profit/Loss
-
✅ Account Currency
-
✅ Number of Open Positions
-
✅ Number of Pending Orders
-
✅ Spread (Live)
-
✅ Current Symbol
-
✅ Current Time (Server & Local)
Key Features:
-
✔️ Trusted and used by experienced mentors and professional traders
-
✔️ Clean, professional, and non-intrusive design
-
✔️ Works seamlessly with all strategies and chart styles
-
✔️ Lightweight and highly efficient – zero lag
-
✔️ Real-time updates to help you make fast decisions with confidence
Elevate your charting experience. With Scaltrix, every detail that matters is right in front of you.