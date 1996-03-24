



Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor

Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format.

With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or analyzing long-term setups, Scaltrix ensures your trading environment is always optimized.

Displayed Account Information:

✅ Account Holder Name

✅ Account Number

✅ Broker Name

✅ Server Name

✅ Account Leverage

✅ Account Balance

✅ Account Equity

✅ Free Margin

✅ Margin Level (%)

✅ Current Profit/Loss

✅ Account Currency

✅ Number of Open Positions

✅ Number of Pending Orders

✅ Spread (Live)

✅ Current Symbol

✅ Current Time (Server & Local)

Key Features:

✔️ Trusted and used by experienced mentors and professional traders

✔️ Clean, professional, and non-intrusive design

✔️ Works seamlessly with all strategies and chart styles

✔️ Lightweight and highly efficient – zero lag

✔️ Real-time updates to help you make fast decisions with confidence

Elevate your charting experience. With Scaltrix, every detail that matters is right in front of you.







