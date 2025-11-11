VConnect Ticks Data Validator
- Utilitaires
- Omphile Vuyo Molahloe
- Version: 1.0
V-Connect Tick Data Validator is a utility for MetaTrader 5. It checks each tick and rejects invalid data.
Features
- Checks bid and ask prices
- Checks spread and time
- Uses only MQL5 functions
- Logs results in the Experts tab
- Real-time filtering:
- Negative or zero spreads
- Stale timestamps (>60 seconds)
- Reversed bid/ask
- **<1ms overhead** — runs on low-spec VPS
- **Journal audit trail** — "TICK PASSED" / "TICK REJECTED"
How to Use
Attach to a chart. In your EA:
if (validate_tick(tick.bid, tick.ask, tick.time, (int)spread)) // Your code here
The utility helps keep data clean for strategies.
Free. Support via MQL5 chat.
Built by V-Connect.