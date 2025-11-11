VConnect Ticks Data Validator

V-Connect Tick Data Validator is a utility for MetaTrader 5. It checks each tick and rejects invalid data.





Features

- Checks bid and ask prices

- Checks spread and time

- Uses only MQL5 functions

- Logs results in the Experts tab

- Real-time filtering:



- Negative or zero spreads

- Stale timestamps (>60 seconds)

- Reversed bid/ask

- **<1ms overhead** — runs on low-spec VPS

- **Journal audit trail** — "TICK PASSED" / "TICK REJECTED"

How to Use

Attach to a chart. In your EA:

if (validate_tick(tick.bid, tick.ask, tick.time, ( int )spread))

The utility helps keep data clean for strategies.





Free. Support via MQL5 chat.





Built by V-Connect.