SuperHybridEA: Advanced Forex Trading Solution

Overview SuperHybridEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to navigate the forex market with a balanced approach. Optimized for hedging accounts on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1), it integrates trend-following and range-trading strategies with robust risk management. Built for adaptability, it uses multiple technical indicators to respond to diverse market conditions while prioritizing capital preservation.

Key Features

Adaptive Trading Engine : Seamlessly transitions between trend mode (using MA crossover and ADX) and range mode (using Bollinger Bands) based on market dynamics.

: Seamlessly transitions between trend mode (using MA crossover and ADX) and range mode (using Bollinger Bands) based on market dynamics. Multi-Layer Signal Confirmation : Employs Ichimoku Cloud, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and volume analysis to enhance trade decision-making.

: Employs Ichimoku Cloud, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and volume analysis to enhance trade decision-making. Comprehensive Risk Management : Features ATR-based stop loss and take profit, trailing stops, and a configurable drawdown limit to manage exposure.

: Features ATR-based stop loss and take profit, trailing stops, and a configurable drawdown limit to manage exposure. Optional Grid Trading : Supports customizable grid trading with adjustable order spacing and limits, disabled by default for conservative trading.

: Supports customizable grid trading with adjustable order spacing and limits, disabled by default for conservative trading. Time-Based Trading Filter : Restricts trading to user-defined hours (e.g., 08:00–20:00 server time) to align with optimal market conditions.

: Restricts trading to user-defined hours (e.g., 08:00–20:00 server time) to align with optimal market conditions. Enhanced Visualization: Displays on-chart indicators (MA, Bollinger Bands, MACD, Stochastic, Ichimoku) and a real-time dashboard for performance monitoring.

Performance Considerations SuperHybridEA has been tested on hedging accounts with a focus on controlled risk management. However, past performance is not indicative of future results, and trading forex involves significant risk of loss. Results may vary depending on broker conditions, market volatility, and spreads. Traders are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before live trading.

Why Choose SuperHybridEA? This EA is crafted for flexibility, reliability, and ease of use, making it suitable for both beginner and seasoned traders. Key benefits include:

Configurable strategies for trend and range markets

Robust risk controls to limit exposure

Compatibility with EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1)

Clean, well-documented codebase

User-friendly interface with visual feedback

Installation Guide

Use an MT5 hedging account (ECN broker recommended). Attach the EA to an EURUSD H1 or XAUUSD D1 chart. Enable “Allow Algo Trading” in MT5 with a minimum balance of $250 and leverage of 1:100 or higher. Recommended default settings: RiskPercent = 0.01

MaxGridOrders = 5

UseATR_SLTP = true

ShowDashboard = true

System Requirements

Platform : MT5 Hedging Account (Trade Mode 2)

: MT5 Hedging Account (Trade Mode 2) Minimum Balance : $250

: $250 Leverage : ≥1:100

: ≥1:100 Broker Conditions : EURUSD spread: <20 pips XAUUSD spread: <50 pips

:

Disclaimer Trading forex carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. SuperHybridEA does not guarantee profits, and losses can exceed deposits. Always conduct thorough testing on a demo account and consult with a financial advisor before trading live. Ensure your broker’s conditions align with the EA’s requirements for optimal performance.



