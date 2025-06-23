Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations?

Introducing WaveMaster Hunter – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel.

WaveMaster Hunter's core philosophy is Adaptability and Control. It constantly analyzes the market's personality and deploys the right approach for the job.

WaveMaster Hunter is intentionally priced as a premium tool to ensure it remains in the hands of serious traders who understand its value. This exclusivity prevents market saturation, preserving the strategy's effectiveness and alpha. When you acquire WaveMaster Hunter, you are not merely buying software; you are investing in a professional-grade trading framework that respects both your capital and your intelligence.

Key Features That Set WaveMaster Hunter Apart:

XAUUSD, loaded on the 15-minute timeframe.A minimum starting amount of $2,000 is required to allow for a certain margin of error and drawdown.



Intelligent Market Regime Filter (ADX-based): At its heart, the EA uses a powerful ADX filter to determine if the market is Trending or Ranging . This allows it to automatically adjust its internal logic, enhancing signal precision and avoiding poor entries in unfavorable conditions.

Two Independent Trading Models: You get two distinct strategies in one EA. Switch between them or use them in tandem!

Standard Mode: A precision-focused model designed for controlled entries and exits. It opens a single position per signal and includes advanced features like partial take profit and dynamic stop-loss management to secure profits and minimize risk. Ideal for a stable, methodical approach.



Grid Mode: An adaptive model that builds a position within a calculated range. It's not a blind grid; it's managed as a smart break-even trailing stop. Perfect for navigating ranging markets and capitalizing on volatility.

Advanced On-Chart Control Panel: Take full command of your trading without ever leaving your chart! Our beautiful and intuitive panel gives you:

Real-Time Monitoring: See live profit/loss, market status, signal strength, and more.



On-the-Fly Adjustments: Change key parameters like Grid Distance and Trailing Stop directly from the panel.



Full Control: Pause all trading, close all positions, enable/disable modes, and manage trades with the click of a button.



Customizable Look & Feel: Choose from multiple color schemes for the panel and your chart to match your personal style. Multi-language support included!

Comprehensive Risk Management: Your capital protection is our priority. WaveMaster Hunter includes multiple layers of safety:

Account Equity Protection: A global stop-loss that closes all positions if a specified drawdown percentage is reached.



Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on your account equity or balance.



Mandatory Stop Loss: Every trade is protected with a pre-defined Stop Loss.



Dynamic SL Adjustment: An optional feature that intelligently manages the Stop Loss on losing trades to reduce risk over time.

Full Customization & Flexibility: Control which days of the week to trade, set specific trading hours, and fine-tune dozens of parameters to match your exact trading plan and risk appetite.

WaveMaster Hunter is for the serious trader who values performance, flexibility, and control. Stop guessing which strategy will work today. Let WaveMaster Hunter adapt for you.

Unlock the power of adaptive trading. Add WaveMaster Hunter to your arsenal today!

Elevate your trading to a professional standard. Secure your access to WaveMaster Hunter today.



