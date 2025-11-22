Polaris FX

🚀 Key Features:

  Advanced CSL Engine (Currency Strength Logic)
Powered by a proprietary algorithm that monitors 8 major currencies across 28 pairs in real-time. The EA identifies the strongest and weakest currencies to trade high-probability setups, filtering out market noise.

  Dual-Strategy Architecture

  • Model 1: CSL Pullback: Enters on trend retracements using Price Action filters (Engulfing/Pinbar) for precision entries.

  • Model 2: Momentum Breakout: Captures explosive moves caused by extreme currency divergence.

  Global Market Scanner
One Chart to Rule Them All. Attach Polaris FX to a single chart, and it will automatically scan, analyze, and trade up to 28 currency pairs simultaneously. Never miss an opportunity again.

  Robust Risk Management (v1.8 Updated)

  • Profit Gears: An advanced trailing stop system that "shifts gears" to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

  • Validation Ready: Fully compatible with both  Netting and  Hedging accounts. Features a strict pre-trade margin check to prevent "No Money" errors, ensuring 100% compliance with MQL5 Market rules.

  • Safety Filters: Includes Spread, Time, and Grid exposure limits to protect your capital.

  Professional Dashboard
A beautiful, multi-language UI panel displays real-time Currency Strength rankings, Momentum signals, and Trade Status at a glance.

📊 Perfect For:
Traders looking for automated trend-following systems, portfolio diversification, and a "set-and-forget" solution that prioritizes account safety.

[Get Polaris FX Now] — Let the Polaris Star guide your trading journey!


Plus de l'auteur
Gold Multi Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU. DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15.    Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart. The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 . Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF. The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
Experts
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis