ExTRCT Telegram Signal to MetaTrader

EXTRCT – Telegram Signal to MT4
Let your chart listen, so you can live louder.

Too busy to track Telegram trade signals? EXTRCT reads and trades them for you — directly in MT4.

No Python. No API. No login required.

Features:

  • Freedom: Enter any public Telegram signal provider's channel username without needing to log in.

  • Configurable Signal Format: Supports various signal formats, fully configurable via the settings.

  • Symbol Filter: The EA will ignore signals for symbols not defined in the settings.

  • Automated Execution: Trades are executed automatically based on the received signals.

  • Auto SL Adjustment: Stop loss is updated automatically if a revised SL is detected in a Telegram message.

  • Auto Trade Closure: If a CloseKeyword is detected in the message, all related orders will be automatically closed.

  • Trade Panel: Allows manual trade execution when enabled.

  • Virtual TP & SL: Double-click the circle and drag it to any price level to update TP or SL across all open orders


Visual panel included

A modern dashboard is displayed on your chart to show:

  • Total profit/loss

  • Current signal info (symbol, direction, entry, TP, SL)

  • Account info (balance, equity, floating P/L)

  • Spread and number of open trades


Smart Control Buttons

  • ENABLE / DISABLE: Toggle to enable or disable the EA’s automated trading.

  • CLOSE PROFIT: Closes all currently profitable orders.

  • CLOSE LOSS: Closes all currently losing orders.

  • CLOSE ALL: Closes all orders, regardless of their profitability.


EXTRCT is perfect for:

  • Traders who rely on Telegram signals

  • Those who want full automation without relying on external servers or complicated setups

  • Anyone who values simplicity and visual control


Please note:

  • EXTRCT does not use the official Telegram API. Hence it will only able to fetch signals from public channel

  • Whitelist "https://t.me/" via Tools > Options > Expert Advisors


