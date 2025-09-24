AZ Volzone SYSTEM locked in range finder

This indicator is the main component of my trading system. You will receive detailed instructions on how to use the indicator in manual mode. ATTENTION - I strongly recommend using the indicator when analyzing the market with a futures broker (even using a demo version of the account will be good if brokers provide quotes and volumes in real time), and entries can be made on the spot market.

My system has nothing in common with the recently popular SmartMoney system and its varieties.

So, I will try to be as simple and short as possible about how the indicator works. I took the Wyckoff Method and the Locked-in Range (LRA) Theory of Tom Leksey (Artemii Taranov?) as a basis. But both of these trading methodologies are a bit difficult to understand, and I began to think that maybe they just did not want to explain it all in more understandable words. I tried to simplify the complex. In general, in order not to "poorly pour" - you need to look at the moment when the market is in balance - enter the date of this "balance" in the indicator settings and then simply use the basic course on price action, paying attention to the levels that the indicator will create and the price reaction at these levels. And now my method of explanation: there are only 2 things that I pay attention to - the maximum and minimum traded volume for a certain period of time (usually 20 days). The date of the minimum volume must be entered into the indicator. It can do this automatically, but it is advisable to check this date. Where to check? We all know that on the futures market, we always have the same data, with any broker providing futures trading (unlike CFDs, where the data can be very different). So, all the analysis, and better yet, all the trading should be done with a futures broker that supports the MetaTrader 5 platform (perhaps I could port the indicator to other platforms; I haven't figured it out yet). Next, for example, you trade spot gold (XAUUSD) - on futures, this is the ticker (GC). You open the Chicago Board of Trade, Investing, Yahoo Finance, etc., find the nearest active contract by the GC ticker, and look at the traded volumes in history. Usually, we need data no more than 20-25 days old. We are not interested in data with the maximum volume - most often, this is evidence of the end of the directional movement, and after that, you again need to wait for the market to enter the balance phase (minimum volume). We are looking for the date of the minimum traded volumes - this is our starting point, but we do not forget to take into account that on that day there were no holidays on any of the exchanges on which the instrument is actively traded. If, for example, on that day there was a holiday for the Gold instrument in the USA, I would not use such a day for the starting point. Further, futures brokers have a moment when there is some short trading session on Sunday, and on the chart it can look like a gap, but there are also candles and they go "beyond" Monday - in this case, the date in the indicator will need to be set taking into account the Sunday trading session (set 2 days). Otherwise, that's all, then the usual candlestick analysis. Watch how the price reacts to the levels.





Operating principle: find the day you consider the starting point - enter the date of this day into the indicator, look, and use the levels that the indicator creates as a target indicator of price movement. It works both for indicating the day and for indicating the range of several days. But the levels calculated by the indicator are also suitable for intraday trading

Your task when working with the indicator: after the reference day has been found - just look for entry patterns from the boundaries of the levels that the indicator will create. And that's it, if the zone is set correctly, then in 80% of cases the price will move from one level to another. You can't even imagine how easy it is.

The indicator has 2 operating modes: automatic and manual. The indicator is suitable for both intraday trading and relatively short medium-term trading. ATTENTION - the indicator was created for futures! If you want to trade on the spot - you MUST do an analysis on the futures market and then simply copy (open) trade on the spot market. This is very important. The indicator is based on my many years of research into the Wyckoff method, the theory of trading from Maitrade and part of the logic from LRA (Locked in Range) analysis.

Discipline and psychology are something that I cannot force you to follow, you will need to work on this yourself. In certain market phases, you may think that you have found the Grail. This is not true. Trading is constant market provocations.





P.S. To get instructions on using the settings in manual mode - left-click on the copyrights in the Common section or write me a message via the messenger on the MQL5 website, I will send a link to a Google spreadsheet where I have described all you need - to set date correctly. It is advisable to save that document on your computer for future use.