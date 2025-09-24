AZ Volzone SYSTEM locked in range finder

This indicator is the main component of my trading system. You will receive detailed instructions on how to use the indicator in manual mode. ATTENTION - I strongly recommend using the indicator when analyzing the market with a futures broker (even using a demo version of the account will be good if brokers provide quotes and volumes in real time), and entries can be made on the spot market.

My system has nothing in common with the recently popular SmartMoney system and its varieties.

So, I will try to be as simple and short as possible about how the indicator works. I took the Wyckoff Method and the Locked-in Range (LRA) Theory of Tom Leksey (Artemii Taranov?) as a basis. But both of these trading methodologies are a bit difficult to understand, and I began to think that maybe they just did not want to explain it all in more understandable words. I tried to simplify the complex. In general, in order not to "poorly pour" - you need to look at the moment when the market is in balance - enter the date of this "balance" in the indicator settings and then simply use the basic course on price action, paying attention to the levels that the indicator will create and the price reaction at these levels. And now my method of explanation: there are only 2 things that I pay attention to - the maximum and minimum traded volume for a certain period of time (usually 20 days). The date of the minimum volume must be entered into the indicator. It can do this automatically, but it is advisable to check this date. Where to check? We all know that on the futures market, we always have the same data, with any broker providing futures trading (unlike CFDs, where the data can be very different). So, all the analysis, and better yet, all the trading should be done with a futures broker that supports the MetaTrader 5 platform (perhaps I could port the indicator to other platforms; I haven't figured it out yet). Next, for example, you trade spot gold (XAUUSD) - on futures, this is the ticker (GC). You open the Chicago Board of Trade, Investing, Yahoo Finance, etc., find the nearest active contract by the GC ticker, and look at the traded volumes in history. Usually, we need data no more than 20-25 days old. We are not interested in data with the maximum volume - most often, this is evidence of the end of the directional movement, and after that, you again need to wait for the market to enter the balance phase (minimum volume). We are looking for the date of the minimum traded volumes - this is our starting point, but we do not forget to take into account that on that day there were no holidays on any of the exchanges on which the instrument is actively traded. If, for example, on that day there was a holiday for the Gold instrument in the USA, I would not use such a day for the starting point. Further, futures brokers have a moment when there is some short trading session on Sunday, and on the chart it can look like a gap, but there are also candles and they go "beyond" Monday - in this case, the date in the indicator will need to be set taking into account the Sunday trading session (set 2 days). Otherwise, that's all, then the usual candlestick analysis. Watch how the price reacts to the levels.


Operating principle: find the day you consider the starting point - enter the date of this day into the indicator, look, and use the levels that the indicator creates as a target indicator of price movement. It works both for indicating the day and for indicating the range of several days. But the levels calculated by the indicator are also suitable for intraday trading

Your task when working with the indicator: after the reference day has been found - just look for entry patterns from the boundaries of the levels that the indicator will create. And that's it, if the zone is set correctly, then in 80% of cases the price will move from one level to another. You can't even imagine how easy it is.

The indicator has 2 operating modes: automatic and manual. The indicator is suitable for both intraday trading and relatively short medium-term trading. ATTENTION - the indicator was created for futures! If you want to trade on the spot - you MUST do an analysis on the futures market and then simply copy (open) trade on the spot market. This is very important. The indicator is based on my many years of research into the Wyckoff method, the theory of trading from Maitrade and part of the logic from LRA (Locked in Range) analysis.

Discipline and psychology are something that I cannot force you to follow, you will need to work on this yourself. In certain market phases, you may think that you have found the Grail. This is not true. Trading is constant market provocations.


P.S. To get instructions on using the settings in manual mode - left-click on the copyrights in the Common section or write me a message via the messenger on the MQL5 website, I will send a link to a Google spreadsheet where I have described all you need - to set date correctly. It is advisable to save that document on your computer for future use.


Plus de l'auteur
AZ Risovalka levels drawing tool
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicateurs
AZ Risovalka levels drawing tool An indicator for simplifying the drawing of levels. Select the indicator mode for the body, shadow, or the whole candle in the settings. Click the 'Draw' button on the drawing panel to create a level, then click on the body or shadow of the candle and select the level color in the color menu that appears. The 'Delete' button to delete level you select, 'Color' to select the color of an already created level. You can set your own colors in the indicator menu (6 co
FREE
AZ Risk Manager
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicateurs
A simple indicator for calculating risk and automatically calculating the take profit line. In the settings, you enter the desired risk to profit ratio, the indicator will automatically calculate the volume for entry and show where to set the take-profit line to maintain the proportion. The risk is calculated based on your balance data. The information panel can be moved around the screen. The stop-loss line can also be moved, this will recalculate the entry volume and the take-profit position.
FREE
AZ Auto Levels builder ATR edition
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicateurs
AZ Auto Levels builder ATR edition Indicator of automatic level drawing. For different instruments you need to play with the parameters to find the right ones. So, what is its idea - the indicator searches for levels of interest on the timeframe selected in the settings (by default H1). The search occurs only on candles that are 30% greater than the standard daily ATR of similar candles (you can change this in the settings). ATR is calculated for 20 days ago (also can be changed in the settings)
FREE
AZ Custom Daily Candle
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
AZ_custom_daily_candle The indicator allows you to draw the contours of daily candles on small timeframes, plus you can customize the display of, for example, an H1 candle and see how it looks on the M5 chart (I think this is a useful setting for scalping). Further, it is possible to shift the beginning/end of drawing candles, change the background color, line thickness. Suggestions and wishes are welcome. v 1.05 (31/03/2025) By demand, I have added the ability to turn on/off daily maximum/mini
FREE
AZ daymaxlows
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicateurs
The simplest indicator. You select the day of the week (Monday/Friday), the indicator draws the highs and lows of this day on the body and shadow of the candle. The fill color settings of the selected day, the style and color of the lines can be changed. The indicator searches for the nearest selected day. The idea is to speed up the visualization of the price reaction to the body/shadow of the candle of the selected day.
FREE
AZ simple trading sessions
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Attention - the indicator was initially developed for trading futures and the nuances of the Sunday session. This modification does not take into account the Sunday premarket, but is strictly tied to the time on the chart for correct operation on the spot market. Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator ha
FREE
AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus) Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market. P.S. But if you want a real indicator that can change your vision of trading - download my AZ Volzon
FREE
AZ simple sound alert
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicateurs
The simplest indicator. It emits a standard sound signal (an audio file from the standard MetaTrader library - alert.wav) after a period of time you select. Unfortunately I was unable to add the ability to select your file due to language restrictions.  Fixed a bug: when switching TF, a complete reinitialization of the indicator occurred, and it thought that a new time interval had arrived
FREE
AZ daily scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicateurs
AZ daily scalper Mini indicator that draws possible correction levels based on the previous day. Then you go to a lower timeframe and look for entry patterns. In the settings, you can select the day on which you want to get these levels (by default, it calculates from the previous day). You can set the colors of the levels, the type of lines, the background color of the candle from which the calculation occurs
