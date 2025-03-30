AZ Custom Daily Candle

5
AZ_custom_daily_candle

The indicator allows you to draw the contours of daily candles on small timeframes, plus you can customize the display of, for example, an H1 candle and see how it looks on the M5 chart (I think this is a useful setting for scalping). Further, it is possible to shift the beginning/end of drawing candles, change the background color, line thickness. Suggestions and wishes are welcome.

v 1.05 (31/03/2025)
By demand, I have added the ability to turn on/off daily maximum/minimum (it is off by default), change the size and color of this parameter and change the location to the left, center and right relative to the daily candle

P.S. But if you want a real indicator that can change your vision of trading - download my AZ Volzone SYSTEM or it's simplified, but no less valuable analogue AZ Azazavr system. Good luck!


Avis 2
Bogdan Anishchenko
38
Bogdan Anishchenko 2025.05.16 16:02 
 

Большое спасибо автору за хороший индикатор и проделанную работу.

