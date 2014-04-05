AZ Volzone SYSTEM locked in range finder

This indicator is the main component of my trading system. You will receive detailed instructions on how to use the indicator in manual mode. ATTENTION - I strongly recommend using the indicator when analyzing the market with a futures broker (even using a demo version of the account will be good if brokers provide quotes and volumes in real time), and entries can be made on the spot market.

My system has nothing in common with the recently popular SmartMoney system and its varieties.

So, I will try to be as simple and short as possible about how the indicator works. I took the Wyckoff Method and the Locked-in Range (LRA) Theory of Tom Leksey (Artemii Taranov?) as a basis. But both of these trading methodologies are a bit difficult to understand, and I began to think that maybe they just did not want to explain it all in more understandable words. I tried to simplify the complex. In general, in order not to "poorly pour" - you need to look at the moment when the market is in balance - enter the date of this "balance" in the indicator settings and then simply use the basic course on price action, paying attention to the levels that the indicator will create and the price reaction at these levels. And now my method of explanation: there are only 2 things that I pay attention to - the maximum and minimum traded volume for a certain period of time (usually 20 days). The date of the minimum volume must be entered into the indicator. It can do this automatically, but it is advisable to check this date. Where to check? We all know that on the futures market, we always have the same data, with any broker providing futures trading (unlike CFDs, where the data can be very different). So, all the analysis, and better yet, all the trading should be done with a futures broker that supports the MetaTrader 5 platform (perhaps I could port the indicator to other platforms; I haven't figured it out yet). Next, for example, you trade spot gold (XAUUSD) - on futures, this is the ticker (GC). You open the Chicago Board of Trade, Investing, Yahoo Finance, etc., find the nearest active contract by the GC ticker, and look at the traded volumes in history. Usually, we need data no more than 20-25 days old. We are not interested in data with the maximum volume - most often, this is evidence of the end of the directional movement, and after that, you again need to wait for the market to enter the balance phase (minimum volume). We are looking for the date of the minimum traded volumes - this is our starting point, but we do not forget to take into account that on that day there were no holidays on any of the exchanges on which the instrument is actively traded. If, for example, on that day there was a holiday for the Gold instrument in the USA, I would not use such a day for the starting point. Further, futures brokers have a moment when there is some short trading session on Sunday, and on the chart it can look like a gap, but there are also candles and they go "beyond" Monday - in this case, the date in the indicator will need to be set taking into account the Sunday trading session (set 2 days). Otherwise, that's all, then the usual candlestick analysis. Watch how the price reacts to the levels.


Operating principle: find the day you consider the starting point - enter the date of this day into the indicator, look, and use the levels that the indicator creates as a target indicator of price movement. It works both for indicating the day and for indicating the range of several days. But the levels calculated by the indicator are also suitable for intraday trading

Your task when working with the indicator: after the reference day has been found - just look for entry patterns from the boundaries of the levels that the indicator will create. And that's it, if the zone is set correctly, then in 80% of cases the price will move from one level to another. You can't even imagine how easy it is.

The indicator has 2 operating modes: automatic and manual. The indicator is suitable for both intraday trading and relatively short medium-term trading. ATTENTION - the indicator was created for futures! If you want to trade on the spot - you MUST do an analysis on the futures market and then simply copy (open) trade on the spot market. This is very important. The indicator is based on my many years of research into the Wyckoff method, the theory of trading from Maitrade and part of the logic from LRA (Locked in Range) analysis.

Discipline and psychology are something that I cannot force you to follow, you will need to work on this yourself. In certain market phases, you may think that you have found the Grail. This is not true. Trading is constant market provocations.


P.S. To get instructions on using the settings in manual mode - left-click on the copyrights in the Common section or write me a message via the messenger on the MQL5 website, I will send a link to a Google spreadsheet where I have described all you need - to set date correctly. It is advisable to save that document on your computer for future use.


Prodotti consigliati
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Indicatori
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
Indicatori
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicatori
Vi presentiamo l' Oscillatore Heikin Ashi RSI ! Questo indicatore combina i concetti delle candele Heikin Ashi con l'RSI (Relative Strength Index) per produrre un formato simile a un oscillatore che può essere utilizzato per filtrare parte del rumore associato alle letture standard dell'RSI. Questo fornisce ai trader una rappresentazione più fluida delle condizioni di mercato. Ecco alcuni articoli per saperne di più sull'RSI e sulle candele Heikin Ashi: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.a
Pullback Pro
Bruno Morais Serafim
Experts
A pullback zone-reader EA developed exclusively for GBPUSD/GBPUSD+ . This EA identifies important support and resistance (supply and demand) zones, in order to evaluate which pullbacks are ideal triggers to open a position.  Only trades following specific trends, reading charts in 15M and 30M timeframes, during high volume times (between pre-London and NY closure). It doesn't use Martingale, Grid, or other nonsense. Only chart analysis. If you're looking for a "get-rich-overtrading" bullsh*t, th
Art of Cloud
Oyku Guler
Indicatori
Meet the new generation ichimoku cloud. You can develop hundreds of strategies on it. Or you can open a trade directly by looking at whether it is above or below the cloud. Now it is much easier to know the trend... Once you get used to this cloud, you won't be able to look at the graphics without it. The calculation logic is completely different and you will experience the privilege of looking at the market from a different perspective. By looking at the chart, set the appropriate paramete
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Presentazione del rivoluzionario indicatore MT5, DARWIN Assistant   , la tua porta d'accesso definitiva al mondo del trading di successo! Progettato con precisione ed esperienza, DARWIN Assistant   opera su una strategia speciale che sfrutta la potenza di indicatori tecnici avanzati - RSI, stocastico, CCI e tendenze - in tutti i tempi. Preparati per un'esperienza di trading straordinaria poiché questo indicatore all'avanguardia ti offre i segnali di ingresso più accurati, consentendoti di navig
SignalTech
Yue Wang
Indicatori
The key logic of SignalTech is generated by Artificial Intelligence. The machine learning module should continue optimizing the core logic on the server side to guarantee that SignalTech System can accurately track the market's movement.  SignalTech can generate AI based signals with Buy/Sell Arrows and Pop-Up/Sound Alerts. Each signal has clear Entry and stop Loss levels, which should be automatically flagged on the chart, as well as potential Targets 1, 2, and 3. SignalTech can work on EURU
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
BTC Scalper X
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
BTC Scalper X   - Your best assistant in trading with Bitcoin. A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Bitcoin currency pair. (BTCUSD) M5 Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grid, martingale, etc.The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping). Monitoring -  Soon Bonus: when you buy you get M1 Goldx X as a gift, write in a private message. Recommendations: Trading pair:   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Timeframe:   M5
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilità
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicatori
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Trade Mirror Master
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilità
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Follower here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Experts
GoldenTrend Master MT5: Il Consulente Esperto Definitivo per il Seguimento delle Tendenze nel Mercato Forex Panoramica: Presentiamo GoldenTrend Master MT5, uno strumento di trading indispensabile per gli investitori che cercano precisione e affidabilità nel dinamico mercato del forex. Dotato di un robusto algoritmo di follow-trend, questo Consulente Esperto (EA) garantisce di catturare le migliori opportunità di profitto minimizzando i rischi. Segnali di conto reale:   https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilità
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Convergence Divergence Indicator
Samran Aslam
Indicatori
Divergence Detection: The indicator is designed to identify divergences between the price movement and the Stochastics oscillator. This can help traders spot potential trend reversals or trend continuation opportunities. Early Warning System: By capturing divergences, the Stochastics Divergence Indicator can provide an early warning of possible market turning points. This allows traders to take timely action and make informed decisions. Versatility: The indicator can be applied to various finan
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Advanced Trend Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicatori
The   Advanced Trend Scalper MT5  indicator is designed to help both novices and professional traders. The indicator analyses the market and gives you buy and sell signals. It does not use any other indicators, it works only with the market actions. The signal appears right after the candle close and it does not repaint. The efficient algorithm provides a high degree of reliability of such signals.  Advanced Trend Scalpe r  for the MetaTrader 4 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è attualmente in versione beta. Alcune funzioni sono ancora in sviluppo e potrebbero esserci piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, segnalali — i tuoi feedback aiuteranno a migliorare il prodotto. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo il rilascio ufficiale. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram al tuo account MetaTrader 5 . Supporta canali pubblici e privati e consente di collega
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
Universal Signal Dashboard
Enrico Lambino
Utilità
The Universal Signal Dashboard (USD) is a signal dashboard or indicator matrix. It can generate a matrix of signals from values, chart and candle prices, and from the buffer output of almost any technical indicator. However, unlike most dashboards of the same category, USD is configurable based on the inputs provided by the user within the app interface. The tabs (Display, Data, and Signals tabs) starts empty and the Display tab will show more display entries as the user adds more signal entries
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Indicatori
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicatori
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore per analisi grafica. Segna i principali modelli di candele giapponesi sul grafico. Al momento, il trader ha a disposizione la seguente serie di modelli:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Hara
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Altri dall’autore
AZ Risovalka levels drawing tool
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicatori
AZ Risovalka levels drawing tool An indicator for simplifying the drawing of levels. Select the indicator mode for the body, shadow, or the whole candle in the settings. Click the 'Draw' button on the drawing panel to create a level, then click on the body or shadow of the candle and select the level color in the color menu that appears. The 'Delete' button to delete level you select, 'Color' to select the color of an already created level. You can set your own colors in the indicator menu (6 co
FREE
AZ Risk Manager
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicatori
A simple indicator for calculating risk and automatically calculating the take profit line. In the settings, you enter the desired risk to profit ratio, the indicator will automatically calculate the volume for entry and show where to set the take-profit line to maintain the proportion. The risk is calculated based on your balance data. The information panel can be moved around the screen. The stop-loss line can also be moved, this will recalculate the entry volume and the take-profit position.
FREE
AZ Auto Levels builder ATR edition
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicatori
AZ Auto Levels builder ATR edition Indicator of automatic level drawing. For different instruments you need to play with the parameters to find the right ones. So, what is its idea - the indicator searches for levels of interest on the timeframe selected in the settings (by default H1). The search occurs only on candles that are 30% greater than the standard daily ATR of similar candles (you can change this in the settings). ATR is calculated for 20 days ago (also can be changed in the settings)
FREE
AZ Custom Daily Candle
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
AZ_custom_daily_candle The indicator allows you to draw the contours of daily candles on small timeframes, plus you can customize the display of, for example, an H1 candle and see how it looks on the M5 chart (I think this is a useful setting for scalping). Further, it is possible to shift the beginning/end of drawing candles, change the background color, line thickness. Suggestions and wishes are welcome. v 1.05 (31/03/2025) By demand, I have added the ability to turn on/off daily maximum/mini
FREE
AZ simple trading sessions
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Attention - the indicator was initially developed for trading futures and the nuances of the Sunday session. This modification does not take into account the Sunday premarket, but is strictly tied to the time on the chart for correct operation on the spot market. Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator ha
FREE
AZ daymaxlows
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicatori
The simplest indicator. You select the day of the week (Monday/Friday), the indicator draws the highs and lows of this day on the body and shadow of the candle. The fill color settings of the selected day, the style and color of the lines can be changed. The indicator searches for the nearest selected day. The idea is to speed up the visualization of the price reaction to the body/shadow of the candle of the selected day.
FREE
AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus) Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market. P.S. But if you want a real indicator that can change your vision of trading - download my AZ Volzon
FREE
AZ simple sound alert
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicatori
The simplest indicator. It emits a standard sound signal (an audio file from the standard MetaTrader library - alert.wav) after a period of time you select. Unfortunately I was unable to add the ability to select your file due to language restrictions.  Fixed a bug: when switching TF, a complete reinitialization of the indicator occurred, and it thought that a new time interval had arrived
FREE
AZ daily scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicatori
AZ daily scalper Mini indicator that draws possible correction levels based on the previous day. Then you go to a lower timeframe and look for entry patterns. In the settings, you can select the day on which you want to get these levels (by default, it calculates from the previous day). You can set the colors of the levels, the type of lines, the background color of the candle from which the calculation occurs
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione