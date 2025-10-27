💎 GOLD SMART TREND EA — TRADE GOLD WITH CONFIDENCE

---

📘 OVERVIEW

Gold Smart Trend EA (FREE) is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines SMA200 trend logic, RSI filtering, and ATR-based volatility control to capture clean, high-probability momentum moves with strict risk management. No optimization is required — simply attach and trade.

⚠️ Note: This FREE version operates with a fixed lot size of 0.01. To unlock full configurability (custom lot size and advanced optimization options), please upgrade to the PRO version.

---

🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES

• 📈 Tailored for XAUUSD – optimized for gold's volatility and behavior.

• 🧠 Smart multi-filter engine – SMA200 breakout, candle body confirmation, RSI, and volatility validation.

• 💰 Risk management excellence – ATR-based Stop Loss and dynamic Risk/Reward targeting.

• ⚙️ Partial close & automatic Break Even – secure gains while reducing exposure.

• ⏰ Session and time filters – trades only during high-liquidity sessions.

• 🛑 Loss-protection system – automatically pauses trading after defined losses.

• 🔁 Flexible trade modes – Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions.

---

🧩 STRATEGY LOGIC

The EA confirms momentum breakouts above or below the SMA200. When candle body structure and volatility align, it triggers a market order in the dominant direction. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamically derived from the ATR indicator to adapt to market conditions.

• ATR-based Stop Loss ensures dynamic protection.

• RSI filters avoid entries in overbought or oversold zones.

• Partial profits and Break Even automation enhance long-term consistency.

---

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

Parameter: LotSize

Description: Fixed at 0.01 (FREE version restriction).





Parameter: smaPeriod

Description: Simple Moving Average period (default: 200).





Parameter: ATR_Period / ATR_Multiplier_SL

Description: ATR parameters for Stop Loss.





Parameter: RiskReward

Description: Defines Take Profit relative to Stop Loss.





Parameter: RSI_Period / Levels / Mode

Description: RSI-based trend confirmation and filters.





Parameter: Volatility Filter

Description: Ensures trades occur only in active market conditions.





Parameter: PartialClose / BreakEven

Description: Dynamic profit-locking features.





Parameter: Time Filter

Description: Defines trading hours and active weekdays.





Parameter: MaxLossBeforePause / PauseDays

Description: Auto-pause after reaching a defined loss limit.





Parameter: TradeMode

Description: Choose Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions.

---

📊 RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: H4

• Account Type: Any (Demo or Real)

• Minimum Deposit: $500

• Recommended VPS: Low latency (<100 ms)

Tip1: The optimal configuration for this EA is already set by default.

Tip2: Configure the session hours in the input settings according to your local time.

Tip3: Use unique MagicNumbers when running multiple EAs on the same account.

---

💡 TRADING PHILOSOPHY

Gold Smart Trend EA avoids risky methods like martingale, grid, or arbitrage. It focuses purely on trend-following precision and long-term consistency—ideal for prop firm challenges and disciplined live trading.

---

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always backtest and forward-test before using on live accounts.

---

✅ RELIABLE · 📈 CONSISTENT · 💰 SMART RISK CONTROL