Gold Smart Trend EA
- Experts
- Carlos Jesus Igreda
- Version: 1.0
💎 GOLD SMART TREND EA — TRADE GOLD WITH CONFIDENCE
---
📘 OVERVIEW
Gold Smart Trend EA (FREE) is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines SMA200 trend logic, RSI filtering, and ATR-based volatility control to capture clean, high-probability momentum moves with strict risk management. No optimization is required — simply attach and trade.
⚠️ Note: This FREE version operates with a fixed lot size of 0.01. To unlock full configurability (custom lot size and advanced optimization options), please upgrade to the PRO version.
---
🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES
• 📈 Tailored for XAUUSD – optimized for gold's volatility and behavior.
• 🧠 Smart multi-filter engine – SMA200 breakout, candle body confirmation, RSI, and volatility validation.
• 💰 Risk management excellence – ATR-based Stop Loss and dynamic Risk/Reward targeting.
• ⚙️ Partial close & automatic Break Even – secure gains while reducing exposure.
• ⏰ Session and time filters – trades only during high-liquidity sessions.
• 🛑 Loss-protection system – automatically pauses trading after defined losses.
• 🔁 Flexible trade modes – Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions.
---
🧩 STRATEGY LOGIC
The EA confirms momentum breakouts above or below the SMA200. When candle body structure and volatility align, it triggers a market order in the dominant direction. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamically derived from the ATR indicator to adapt to market conditions.
• ATR-based Stop Loss ensures dynamic protection.
• RSI filters avoid entries in overbought or oversold zones.
• Partial profits and Break Even automation enhance long-term consistency.
---
⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
Parameter: LotSize
Description: Fixed at 0.01 (FREE version restriction).
Parameter: smaPeriod
Description: Simple Moving Average period (default: 200).
Parameter: ATR_Period / ATR_Multiplier_SL
Description: ATR parameters for Stop Loss.
Parameter: RiskReward
Description: Defines Take Profit relative to Stop Loss.
Parameter: RSI_Period / Levels / Mode
Description: RSI-based trend confirmation and filters.
Parameter: Volatility Filter
Description: Ensures trades occur only in active market conditions.
Parameter: PartialClose / BreakEven
Description: Dynamic profit-locking features.
Parameter: Time Filter
Description: Defines trading hours and active weekdays.
Parameter: MaxLossBeforePause / PauseDays
Description: Auto-pause after reaching a defined loss limit.
Parameter: TradeMode
Description: Choose Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions.
---
📊 RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe: H4
• Account Type: Any (Demo or Real)
• Minimum Deposit: $500
• Recommended VPS: Low latency (<100 ms)
Tip1: The optimal configuration for this EA is already set by default.
Tip2: Configure the session hours in the input settings according to your local time.
Tip3: Use unique MagicNumbers when running multiple EAs on the same account.
---
💡 TRADING PHILOSOPHY
Gold Smart Trend EA avoids risky methods like martingale, grid, or arbitrage. It focuses purely on trend-following precision and long-term consistency—ideal for prop firm challenges and disciplined live trading.
---
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always backtest and forward-test before using on live accounts.
---
✅ RELIABLE · 📈 CONSISTENT · 💰 SMART RISK CONTROL