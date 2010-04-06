Position Protect mt4
- Shi Jie He
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
This is a special program that provides extra protection for each of your positions.
- Symbol Filter: Filter by trading symbol. The default is to select the symbol on the current chart, or you can choose all symbols.
- Magic Filter: Filter by magic number. You can specify a magic number. The default value of 0 means processing all orders.
- TakeProfit Point: Set the take-profit level in points. 0 means this function is not used.
- StopLoss Point: Set the stop-loss level in points. 0 means this function is not used.
- Trailing Stop Point: Set the trailing stop level in points. 0 means this function is not used.
Testing Instructions:
- During testing, the program will automatically place a one-lot long order on the current symbol. Users can repeatedly adjust the initial capital and parameters based on the test results to understand how the program works.
Important Notes:
- How to purchase, install, and update.
- It is recommended to conduct thorough testing and adjust parameters in a demo account to familiarize yourself with the program's operation mechanism and ensure everything is foolproof in live trading.
- If you have any questions, feel free to leave a message in the comments section, and I will answer them promptly. You can also contact me privately.
Position Protect mt4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134757
Position Protect mt5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134756