Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds

Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds is a bundle that includes most default custom indicators located in MQL5/Indicators/Examples/. These indicators are adapted to support multi-timeframe calculations, including seconds-based and custom timeframes. The product allows multiple indicators calculated on different timeframes to be displayed on a single chart.

The loader indicator is used to select the desired indicator and calculation timeframe. Indicators can be applied to standard or non-standard timeframes, including seconds, minutes, and hours.


Intended Use

This indicator is intended for users who need to view indicator values calculated on different timeframes within one chart environment. It can be used to compare indicator behavior across higher or lower timeframes without opening multiple charts.


Functional Overview

  • Multi-Timeframe Display
    Indicators calculated on higher or lower timeframes can be shown on the current chart.

  • Seconds and Custom Timeframes
    Supports seconds-based, minute-based, and hour-based calculation intervals.

  • Single-Chart Layout
    Multiple indicators can be displayed together on one chart.

  • Indicator Selection
    One of the included default indicators can be selected and loaded through the input parameters.


Features

  • Calculation of indicators on any selected timeframe, including custom seconds, minutes, and hours

  • Configurable number of bars used for indicator calculations

  • Optional display of trend indicators information using the Comment function

  • Compatibility with most default MQL5 custom indicators

  • Ability to layer indicators on a chart without interfering with each other


Supported Indicators

  • Trend Indicators:

AMA, DEMA, FrAMA, Ichimoku, Parabolic SAR, TEMA, VIDYA, Custom Moving Average, ATR, ADX, ADXW, ASI, Price Channel

  • Oscillators:

RSI, Stochastic, CCI, DeMarker, RVI, Momentum, Ultimate Oscillator, TRIX, MI, ROC, VROC, Force Index, Williams %R, OBV, AD, PVT, W_AD, MFI, Market Facilitation Index, CHO, CHV

  • Volatility and Bands:

ATR, Bollinger Bands, StdDev, Price Channel

  • Pattern Indicators:

Fractals, ZigZag, ZigZag Color

  • Volume-Based Indicators:

Volumes, OBV, PVT, W_AD, CHO, CHV, Market Facilitation Index


Input Parameters

  • Number of bars to look back (default: 256)
    Defines how many bars are used in indicator calculations.

  • Timeframe (default: Minutes)
    Selects the calculation timeframe: Seconds, Minute, Hour, Day, Week, Month, or Current.

  • Seconds for seconds-based timeframe (default: 60)
    Used when the timeframe is set to Seconds.

  • Minutes for minute-based timeframe (default: 1)
    Used when the timeframe is set to Minute.

  • Hours for hour-based timeframe (default: 1)
    Used when the timeframe is set to Hour.

  • Display information via Comment() (default: false)
    Enables or disables on-chart text output.

  • Indicator selection (default: Volumes)
    Selects which indicator is loaded.

Usage Notes

  • The indicator is attached to the chart using the standard drag-and-drop method.

  • Input parameters can be adjusted after the indicator is loaded.

  • Visual properties such as colors and line styles can be modified using standard indicator settings after the indicator is loaded.

  • Some indicators require a warm-up period. For consistent results, check alignment with the standard indicators using standard timeframes.

Summary

Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds provides a way to display default MQL5 custom indicators calculated on different timeframes, including seconds-based intervals, within a single chart. The product supports configurable timeframes and parameters and is designed for users who require multi-timeframe indicator visualization in one workspace.


    Plus de l'auteur
    Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds
    Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds indicator allows users to visualize multiple timeframes or multiple symbols on a single chart. Instead of creating and opening a new custom chart with a different name, this indicator creates a custom chart and displays it on chart's main window, or the user can create multiple windows on the same chart using one indicator. This indicator serves the same purpose as custom charts for seconds, but the main purpose is to visualize multiple timeframes or symbols, fo
    FREE
    Pip Rounded Candles
    Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
    Indicateurs
    PipRoundedCandles rounds OHLC prices to the nearest pip interval and displays color-coded candles, helping traders quickly visualize key price levels for better entry and exit decisions. Features: Rounds OHLC prices to nearest N pips. Color-coded candles: bullish and bearish.  Works on any symbol and timeframe.  Adjustable pip rounding.  Non-repainting, lightweight, real-time updates. Parameters: Parameter  Default  Description  Round price to nearest N pips 10 Round candle prices to nearest N
    FREE
    Trade History on Chart
    Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
    Utilitaires
    Trade History on Chart is a simple utility indicator that displays the profit, duration, volume and other trade properties of closed trade from history. Features: Filter history to show only gains or loss of the trade. Show holding time of the trade. Accumulate the profits based on daily, weekly etc. Switch to display only boxes of text. Change text colors. Fast and user friendly.
    FREE
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis