MTF Trend Hunter EA MT4

📢 CFN MTF Trend Hunter EA – Powerful Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading Tool


The CFN MTF Trend Hunter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to help traders capitalize on strong trend movements with minimal effort. It combines higher timeframe trend analysis with lower timeframe precise entries, providing the perfect blend of market overview and tactical execution.

This EA is ideal for swing traders and trend followers who want a reliable, automated solution to capture the bigger moves without constantly monitoring the charts.

Core Logic:

  • Analyzes the trend direction based on moving averages (EMAs) on a higher timeframe (like H4 or D1).
  • Executes buy/sell trades when price pulls back, confirmed by RSI and ATR indicators on the lower timeframe.
  • Integrated trailing stop, smart risk control, and built-in protection against broker limitations and insufficient margin issues.
🛠️ How to Use & Configure the EA Parameters:


HigherTF Selects the higher timeframe for trend detection (e.g., H4 or D1). EA looks at this timeframe’s trend before opening trades.
FastEMA / SlowEMA Periods for calculating two EMAs. EA checks if the faster EMA is above or below the slower EMA to define trend direction.
RSI_Period Period used for the RSI indicator on the current timeframe. Determines oversold/overbought conditions.
RSI_Overbought / RSI_Oversold Defines RSI levels for overbought (typically 70) and oversold (typically 30). EA waits for RSI confirmation before opening trades.
LotSize The initial lot size for each trade. The EA auto-adjusts this to meet broker minimum/maximum lot restrictions.
SL_Multiplier Multiplier of the ATR value to set Stop Loss distance. For example, 1.5 × ATR.
TP_Multiplier Multiplier of the ATR value to set Take Profit distance.
ATR_Period ATR indicator period used to calculate dynamic SL and TP.
MaxOrders Limits how many trades can be opened at once (for risk control).
EnableTrailing Enables or disables trailing stop functionality.
TrailingStopPoints Distance (in points) for trailing stop activation. Keeps locking in profits as price moves favorably.

Important Notes:

  • Risk Management:
    EA auto-checks your account’s available margin, ensures correct lot sizing, and adjusts SL/TP to comply with broker’s minimum distance requirements.

  • Best Timeframes & Pairs:
    Works on any symbol, optimized for H1 or M30 lower timeframe, paired with H4 or D1 trend confirmation




121887704
587
121887704 2025.03.25 20:43 
 

Non apre operazioni... Non capisco il motivo

Crusader Network S.R.L.
1378
Réponse du développeur Dragos Alexandru Moruz 2025.03.25 20:59
Hi there, the EA works just fine. Please ensure you set the parameters correctly. Review the description of the product to understand each parameter.
Répondre à l'avis