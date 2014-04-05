Daily Trend Lines Pro

Technical Description

Daily Trend Lines Pro is an advanced indicator developed in MQL5, designed to provide accurate insights into the market’s daily movements. Based on the moving average calculated from the first candle of each day, the indicator plots a daily trend line that resets at the start of each new day, ensuring visual clarity and clearly delineating trading sessions.

Main Features:

Dynamic and Accurate Calculation:
The daily line is derived from the moving average value computed from the first candle of the day, providing an updated reference for market behavior.

Complete Moving Average Customization:
Allows you to select the type of moving average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA) and the applied price (e.g., close, open) to tailor the indicator to your trading style.

Adjustable Parallel Lines:
In addition to the main daily line, the indicator generates two parallel lines – one above and one below – with individually adjustable percentage offsets. These levels can act as support and resistance zones, aiding in the identification of entry and exit points.

Independent Display Controls:
It features boolean parameters that allow you to enable or disable the display of the daily line, the moving average, and each of the parallel lines, providing greater flexibility in visualization.

Performance and Stability:
Developed using best practices in MQL5 programming, ensuring high performance, robustness, and proper resource management.

Ideal for Traders Seeking:

  • A clear visualization of daily support and resistance levels.
  • Dynamic insights into market trends.
  • A customizable tool that adapts to each trader's individual strategy.


Plus de l'auteur
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Four MA on OBV - Votre guide ultime pour le trading réussi! Dévoilez le véritable potentiel de vos transactions avec l'indicateur Four MA on OBV . Conçu exclusivement pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5, cet indicateur puissant combine quatre moyennes mobiles avec le Volume en Balance (OBV) pour fournir des signaux précis et fiables. Caractéristiques Techniques: Quatre Moyennes Mobiles: Intégration de moyennes mobiles simples, exponentielles, lissées et linéaires pour un suivi détaillé des tendances
BD Bands Precision
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Experts
BD Bands Precision – Votre Guide Ultime pour le Trading Automatisé Réussi sur l’Or ! Débloquez tout le potentiel de vos opérations avec BD Bands Precision . Cet Expert Advisor (EA) est conçu exclusivement pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5 , basé sur les Bandes de Bollinger et le Canal Donchian , afin de fournir des signaux précis et fiables. L’EA utilise une stratégie combinée : Bandes de Bollinger pour identifier les conditions de surachat/survente Canal Donchian pour confirmer la tendance ATR (A
MultiMA Ichimoku Stochastic Color
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Indicateurs
Visualize Market Momentum with Precision MultiMA_ICHIMOKU_STO_Color is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide clear market signals by combining three powerful indicators into one smart system. This indicator integrates three customizable Moving Averages, key components of the Ichimoku Cloud, and the Stochastic oscillator. Its unique feature is the intelligent candle coloring system that instantly reveals market conditions: Bullish (Blue): Price is above all three MAs AND Sto
