Technical Description

Daily Trend Lines Pro is an advanced indicator developed in MQL5, designed to provide accurate insights into the market’s daily movements. Based on the moving average calculated from the first candle of each day, the indicator plots a daily trend line that resets at the start of each new day, ensuring visual clarity and clearly delineating trading sessions.

Main Features:

Dynamic and Accurate Calculation:

The daily line is derived from the moving average value computed from the first candle of the day, providing an updated reference for market behavior.

Complete Moving Average Customization:

Allows you to select the type of moving average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA) and the applied price (e.g., close, open) to tailor the indicator to your trading style.

Adjustable Parallel Lines:

In addition to the main daily line, the indicator generates two parallel lines – one above and one below – with individually adjustable percentage offsets. These levels can act as support and resistance zones, aiding in the identification of entry and exit points.

Independent Display Controls:

It features boolean parameters that allow you to enable or disable the display of the daily line, the moving average, and each of the parallel lines, providing greater flexibility in visualization.

Performance and Stability:

Developed using best practices in MQL5 programming, ensuring high performance, robustness, and proper resource management.

Ideal for Traders Seeking:

A clear visualization of daily support and resistance levels.

Dynamic insights into market trends.

A customizable tool that adapts to each trader's individual strategy.



