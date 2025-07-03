AI Daily Trend

AI Trading Dashboard - Retracement Signal Indicator for BOOM & CRASH, PAINX & GAINX

Overview

Professional indicator designed specifically for BOOM, CRASH, PAINX & GAINX synthetic indices. Detects daily trends and generates high-probability retracement signals with intelligent risk assessment.

Key Features

Smart Signal Generation

  • BUY signals on BOOM , GAINX indices only
  • SELL signals on CRASH, PAINX indices only
  • Minimum retracement detection (customizable, default 10 pips can change to 20-30 pips)
  • Signal cooldown to prevent spam (default 5 minutes)

Real-Time Analysis Dashboard

  • Daily trend detection (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • Volatility level assessment
  • Multi-factor risk calculation (Very Low to Extreme)
  • Dynamic support/resistance levels
  • Momentum strength indicator

Professional Interface

  • Modern dark-themed dashboard
  • Auto-applies clean chart styling (hides volumes & grid)
  • Color-coded signals and risk levels
  • Bullish candles: Lime Green | Bearish candles: Pure Red

Mobile Push Notifications

  • Real-time alerts via MT5 mobile app
  • Signal type, price, and timestamp included
  • Can be toggled on/off

How It Works

BOOM or GAINX (BUY Only): Detects daily uptrend → Monitors pullback from high → Confirms reversal → Generates BUY signal

CRASH or PAINX(SELL Only): Detects daily downtrend → Monitors bounce from low → Confirms reversal → Generates SELL signal

Adjustable Parameters

  • Enable/Disable push alerts
  • Retracement pips threshold (default: 10)
  • Daily trend threshold (default: 0.10%)
  • Signal cooldown minutes (default: 5)

Technical Details

  • Version: 2.31
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbols: BOOM & CRASH  PAINX & GAINX indices only
  • Resources: Minimal CPU/memory usage

Installation

  1. Install indicator in MT5
  2. Drag onto BOOM (GAINX) or CRASH (PAINX) chart
  3. Adjust parameters if needed (or use defaults)
  4. Chart automatically applies professional theme
  5. Monitor dashboard for signals

Important

  • Symbol filtering prevents counter-trend trading
  • Works on all timeframes (analyzes daily trend)
  • Chart colors/settings auto-restore when removed
  • Not for forex pairs or standard instruments

Risk Disclaimer

This is a technical analysis tool. Trading involves risk. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Developer: Volatilityplus | Website: www.volatilityplus.com


Produits recommandés
Gekko Variation Marks
Rodrigo Galeote
4 (1)
Indicateurs
This is Gekko's indicator of quotations and variations. It summarizes quotations and variations of the current symbol in different timeframes as well as other correlated symbols. Keep track of all this information on your chart while you are negotiating for decision making support. Input Parameters General Settings:  configure which quotations and variations you want to keep track for current day, week, month or year as well as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 charts; Symbols Configuration: add up to
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicateurs
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Indicateurs
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
Indicateurs
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.67 (46)
Indicateurs
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
Panic Meter limited
Dmitriy Gurenko
Indicateurs
The indicator measures the frequency of incoming ticks to analyze the market activity. Bullish and bearish ticks are analyzed separately, informing about the currently predominant market sentiment. According to observations, an increase in the frequency of ticks (panic) indicates the beginning of strong price changes, and an increase in the frequency of ticks in a particular direction not only accompanies a price change in this direction, but also often anticipates it. The indicator is indispens
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Indicateur Heiken Ashi MT5 Améliorez votre analyse de marché avec l'indicateur Heiken Ashi MT5. Cet outil puissant transforme les données de prix standard en bougies plus lisses et orientées tendance, facilitant ainsi l'identification des tendances du marché et des points de retournement potentiels. Principales caractéristiques: Identification claire des tendances: Distinguez visuellement les tendances haussières et baissières grâce à différentes couleurs de bougies. Réduction du bruit: Filtrez
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Haven FVG   est un outil d'analyse des marchés qui permet d'identifier les zones d'inefficacité (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) sur le graphique, fournissant aux traders des niveaux clés pour l'analyse des prix et la prise de décisions commerciales. Autres produits ->  ICI Caractéristiques principales : Réglages de couleurs individuels : Couleur pour FVG haussier   (Bullish FVG Color). Couleur pour FVG baissier   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualisation flexible des FVG : Nombre maximum de boug
FREE
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5 The Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator on the MetaTrader 5 platform automatically detects harmonic pattern points X, A, B, C, and D directly on the chart. It analyzes price data and calculates Fibonacci ratios with high accuracy, enabling precise identification of potential reversal zones. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Be
FREE
Countdown Candle Close
Sid Ali Temkit
3 (1)
Indicateurs
The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions. Key Features: Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (9)
Indicateurs
Êtes-vous fatigué de dessiner manuellement les niveaux de Fibonacci sur vos graphiques ? Êtes-vous à la recherche d'un moyen pratique et efficace d'identifier les principaux niveaux de support et de résistance dans votre trading ? Cherchez pas plus loin!   Présentation de DrawFib Pro, l'indicateur ultime de MetaTrader 5 qui effectue automatiquement   les niveaux   d'ibonacci       en s'appuyant sur vos graphiques et fournit des alertes en temps opportun lorsque ces niveaux sont dépassés. Avec Dr
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicateurs
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
PZ Fibonacci MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.57 (14)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of plotting Fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays Fibo retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can manually edit t
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicateurs
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
SSA Stochastic Limited Edition
Roman Korotchenko
4 (3)
Indicateurs
An analogue of the Stochastic oscillator based on algorithms of singular spectrum analysis (SSA) SSA is an effective method to handle non-stationary time series with unknown internal structure. It is used for determining the main components (trend, seasonal and wave fluctuations), smoothing and noise reduction. The method allows finding previously unknown series periods and make forecasts on the basis of the detected periodic patterns. Indicator signals are identical to signals of the original i
FREE
PZ Chart Overlay MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up to six currency
FREE
Wormhole Time Frame Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de cadre temporel Wormhole pour MetaTrader 5 (MT5) n'est pas qu'un simple outil de trading – c'est votre avantage compétitif sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders débutants comme professionnels, Wormhole transforme la manière dont vous analysez les données et prenez des décisions, vous garantissant toujours une longueur d'avance. Pourquoi vous avez besoin de l'indicateur Wormhole Surpassez la concurrence : La capacité de visualiser deux cadres temporels simultanément su
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.79 (82)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur identifie les   modèles harmoniques   les plus populaires qui prédisent les points d'inversion du marché. Ces modèles harmoniques sont des formations de prix qui se répètent constamment sur le marché des changes et suggèrent des mouvements de prix futurs possibles /   Version MT4 gratuite En outre, cet indicateur dispose d'un signal d'entrée sur le marché intégré, ainsi que de différents take profits et stop losses. Il convient de noter que, bien que l'indicateur de configuratio
FREE
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Indicateurs
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Horn Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Horn Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Horn Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically identifies one of the most repeated formations in technical analysis the Expanding Triangle , also referred to as the Horn Pattern . This tool highlights the pattern with two diverging blue lines on the chart, enabling traders to anticipate potential reversals without manual analysis. When price breaks either line, the indicator signals a likely directional shift in market trend. «Indicator Installatio
FREE
Weekly statistics
Shi Jie He
Indicateurs
Analyse de trading précise à portée de main : Logiciel d'analyse de trading de nouvelle génération Les logiciels d'analyse de trading grand public disponibles sur le marché ne fournissent souvent que des statistiques de ratios de profits et pertes horaires ou hebdomadaires, ce qui ne répond pas au besoin d'une analyse de trading plus précise. Cependant, sur le marché réel du trading, chaque jour présente des circonstances uniques. Les lundis sont calmes, les mercredis sont actifs avec un triple
FREE
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Indicateurs
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicateurs
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   aide les traders à visualiser les niveaux clés sur le graphique. Il marque automatiquement les niveaux suivants : DO (Daily Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du jour. NYM (New York Midnight)   — Niveau de minuit à New York. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Plus haut du jour précédent. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Plus bas du jour précédent. WO (Weekly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture de la semaine. MO (Monthly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du mois. PWH (Previous Week
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicateurs
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (69)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (93)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (18)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.87 (23)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.9 (191)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (23)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (41)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Inquiet pour votre prochain trade ? Fatigué de ne pas savoir si votre stratégie fonctionne vraiment ? Avec CRT Liquidity Pro, vous tradez avec des statistiques réelles, pas des émotions. Connaissez vos probabilités, suivez vos performances et tradez avec confiance — basé sur la Puissance de 3, la détection intelligente de liquidité et les confirmations CRT. Voulez-vous voir la réalité de la stratégie CRT Liquidity ? Après votre achat, contactez-nous et nous vous offrirons gratuitement l’un de n
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicateurs
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro: Entrée Avancée et Gestion des Risques Ceci est la version mise à jour de Gold Sniper Scalper Pro. Elle conserve les principales fonctionnalités à succès et inclut de nouveaux ajouts qui améliorent la flexibilité, la sécurité et l'efficacité dans le trading du XAUUSD. Caractéristiques Clés et Améliorations 1. Système d'Entrée Flexible: Modes de Signal Doubles L'indicateur propose désormais deux modes distincts de génération de signaux, offrant plus de contrôle sur l'init
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicateurs
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Crash
Niccyril Chirindo
Indicateurs
Unlock the Power of Gold's Trends Trading gold (XAUUSD) requires a keen understanding of both powerful trends and swift reversals. Gold Crash is your ultimate co-pilot, engineered to provide a comprehensive market overview and high-probability trading opportunities. This robust indicator doesn't just show you the trend—it quantifies its strength, analyzes momentum, and aligns your current chart with the dominant higher-timeframe direction, giving you the confidence to execute your strategy. KEY
FREE
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
Indicateurs
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Spike Phantom
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Spike Phantom   is a specialized indicator for PainX and GainX synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with PainX and GainX indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL cal
Sahwira Trade Manager
Niccyril Chirindo
Utilitaires
Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5 Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from
Trade Mirror Pro
Niccyril Chirindo
Utilitaires
"Trade Mirror Pro - Multi Terminal Position Copier Trade Mirror Pro - Professional Multi-Terminal Trade Copying Solution Trade Mirror Pro provides reliable position copying between multiple MT5 terminals using file-based communication. No DLL imports required, ensuring compatibility with all MT5 installations including VPS and restricted environments. Key Features: Master/Slave architecture supporting unlimited slave terminals Real-time position opening, modification, and closing synchronization
Filtrer:
Craig1984
66
Craig1984 2025.08.14 03:25 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Niccyril Chirindo
3941
Réponse du développeur Niccyril Chirindo 2025.08.14 14:33
Okay Boss Will Improve to accommodate those
Répondre à l'avis