Visual Envelope EA MT4 – A Strategy for Traders Who Optimize

The Visual Envelope EA is a fully automated trading tool designed for traders who love to refine and optimize their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) applies the Envelopes indicator to identify potential trade opportunities based on market volatility and price deviations. While the EA is not pre-optimized, it provides a solid foundation for traders who enjoy testing different settings to fit their unique trading approach.

Trading Logic & Strategy

The EA utilizes the Moving Average Envelopes to define upper and lower price bands. It monitors price action and reacts when price movements touch these key levels:

Buy Signal: The price reaches the lower envelope, indicating a potential reversal upwards. If the price closes higher than the previous bar, a buy trade is triggered.

Sell Signal: The price reaches the upper envelope, signaling a potential downward movement. If the price closes lower than the previous bar, a sell trade is placed.

Each trade is managed with Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, ensuring risk control while allowing flexibility in strategy customization.

Key Features

Uses Envelopes indicator for precise entry points

Fixed Lot Size with volume validation for safe execution

Customizable Stop Loss & Take Profit for risk management

Minimum trade distance to avoid tight stop levels

Automatic trade execution with built-in safety checks

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is perfect for traders who:

Prefer to optimize and fine-tune their trading strategies

Want an automated system with manual control over parameters

Are looking for a non-martingale, non-grid EA with logical trade execution

Important Note

This EA is not optimized out of the box. It is intended for traders who enjoy tweaking settings to match their preferred trading conditions. Testing on a demo account is recommended before live trading.

Get It for $80 – A One-Time Investment in Your Strategy Development

Purchase Visual Envelope EA today and start optimizing your trading strategy!



