Envelope Support Bounce EA

Envelope Support EA – A Customizable Trading Tool for Your Strategy

Envelope Support EA is designed as a flexible foundation for traders looking to develop and refine their own trading strategies. This expert advisor is not optimized out of the box—it is built for traders who want to fine-tune their settings to match market conditions and their risk preferences.

How It Works

The EA uses Envelopes, a technical indicator that creates dynamic upper and lower bands around a moving average. These bands serve as potential support and resistance levels. The logic behind the strategy is straightforward:

Buy Signal: When the price touches the lower Envelope band and closes above it, the EA considers a potential buying opportunity.

Sell Signal: When the price reaches the upper Envelope band and closes below it, the EA looks for a selling opportunity.

Key Features & Parameters

Customizable Trading Conditions – Adjust the Moving Average period and Envelope deviation to fit different market conditions.

Trade Execution with Validations – The EA verifies lot sizes, available margin, and trading permissions before placing an order.

Stop Loss & Take Profit Management – Dynamically adjusts SL/TP levels to meet broker requirements.

Single Position Management – Ensures only one active trade at a time to maintain control over risk exposure.

Built-in Market Validation – Automatically checks volume validity before executing trades to ensure compliance with broker constraints.

User-Defined Bar Delay – Prevents frequent signals by requiring a set number of bars to pass before a new trade can be considered.

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is perfect for traders who prefer manual optimization and strategic customization. Whether you are an algorithmic trader or someone looking to test variations of the Envelope strategy, this tool provides a strong starting point.

Important Note:

This EA is not pre-optimized, and its performance depends on the parameters you choose. It is intended for traders who understand market dynamics and wish to experiment with different settings to enhance their results.

Pricing & Availability

Envelope Support EA is available for $80, a fair price for traders looking to develop their own grid-based or envelope-driven trading strategies.

Check Out More EAs!

Visit my profile to explore other trading solutions that might fit your needs. Happy trading!



